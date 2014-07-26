Jeroen Meeus is a developer that knows how to appreciate his glass of CH3CH2OH with well written code to read on a lazy sunday. When frustrated, he tends to share those frustrations at his so-called blog.
Jeroen's articles
Asset Access Restriction Methods – Block Unwanted Visitors
PHP
Jeroen Meeus explains Access Restriction - ways of blocking direct embeds and hotlinking of your website's content
MVC – a Problem or a Solution?
PHP
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.