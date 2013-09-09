Imran's articles
Custom PDF Rendering in JavaScript with Mozilla’s PDF.Js
By Imran Latif,
Take control of rendering PDF documents in the browser. Imran Latif introduces PDF.js as a flexible solution for custom PDF rendering with JavaScript.
Ruby’s Important Hook Methods
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif explores Ruby's most important hook methods. Learn what these methods are and how Ruby's favorite gems are using them.
Create a Ruby Gem for a jQuery Plugin: Advanced
By Imran Latif,
Continuing from a previous post, some more advanced concepts around gem development are covered here, such as Custom Helpers, configuration, and deployment.
Create a Ruby Gem for a jQuery Plugin: Basics
By Imran Latif,
In this post, we will create a gem from scratch. When done, you'll have a gem that can pull in a jQuery plugin.
PHP Streaming and Output Buffering Explained
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif dives deep into streaming and output buffering in PHP, explaining the ins and outs on various demos. Tune in to streamify your app.
Sprockets Dissected: Rack and Middleware
By Imran Latif,
This is the continuation of Imran Latif's previous article(Sprockets Dissected: Asset Tags), Sprockets Dissected: Rack and Middleware.
Sprockets Dissected: Asset Tags
By Imran Latif,
Sprockets is a Ruby gem that provides asset compilation, asset minification, and asset serving. We will discuss how Rails serves assets using Sprockets.
How Asset Precompile Works, Part II
By Imran Latif,
How Asset Precompile Works, Part I
By Imran Latif,
In this article, we will be looking at how the asset pipeline works in Rails and the precompilation of assets work.
Threads in Ruby
By Imran Latif,
In this article, Imran Latif will discuss one of the most fundamental concepts in Computer Science: Threads and how Ruby supports them.
What is config.threadsafe!
By Imran Latif,