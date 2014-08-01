Aleksey is a professional Software Engineer from Ukraine with Master's degree in Applied Math. He worked on different positions from junior frontend developer to head of development department. Now he is working in product company on Bitcoin projects and teaching Computer Science in National Technical University in Kharkov, Ukraine. He likes contributing to open source projects and to learn a new things (Coursera and Edx are his favourite places)
Aleksey's article
Fixed Point Math in PHP with BCMath, precision loss cases
PHP
By Aleksey Asiutin,
Aleksey Asiutin explains some precision loss cases when dealing with fixed point math in PHP with the BCMath extension. Learn to avoid the pitfalls!