PHP and Continuous Integration with Travis CI
By Michael Calkins,
Michael Calkins introduces Travis CI, a service for Continuous Integration, and explains how one can get it up and running with a PHP project
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explains Views 3 in Drupal 7, from how to get them installed, to how to develop custom views and pages with them.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Alexander Cogneau explains time complexity of algorithms, the Big O notation, and demonstrates how an algorithm can be optimized
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala explains how we can build and validate multi-page forms in Drupal
By Lukas White,
Lukas White wraps up the SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
By Lukas White,
This is the third article in a four-part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
By Lukas White,
This is the second article in a four part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
By Martyn Hardy,
Martyn Hardy explains what PHP's JsonSerializable interface is for, and how and when we can and should use it
By Lukas White,
Lukas White begins a SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
By Bruno Skvorc,
We welcome new authors - recruits from March and April 2014. We don't care if you're pro or junior - as long as you have the desire to contribute.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Heroku, the Cloud App Platform, added HHVM support to their roster, including Hack.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces the readers to Kirby - a file based no-database CMS that's dead easy to set up and use
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren goes through a pre-deployment checklist for Symfony apps, listing things you should do before thinking about moving to production
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the latest edition of WordPress to discover what's new for developers and content editors.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how we can use Laravel Cashier to add a paid membership option to our web application via Stripe
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up the interview series by interviewing Bruno Skvorc, and adding in Gary Hocken's answers too.
By Bruno Skvorc,
News in the PHP world you may have missed during the past two months
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces you to Ladder - a database versioning tool which lets you version control your database changes through migration files
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains what DBV is and how one can use it to version control a database
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren looks at a relatively new suite of DB tools - Valentina - and gives you his opinion on it.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter interviews Tom Oren and Rob Allen on whether great apps can be built in PHP, and their approaches to doing so
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces the readers to the PHP Underscore library - a PHP port of the popular JavaScript "utility belt"
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses common approaches to localizing your app's different parts, adding multi-language support to various aspects of a PHP web app
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter lays the foundations for a series of interviews with companies which use PHP in production on high capacity projects
By Lukas White,
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses how you can speed up your app's API consumption - make it perform API requests better and faster
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces JadePHP - the PHP implementation of the popular Jade templating engine.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien Tran Duy explains how we can get started with PHP Extension development through Zephir, the new language from the Phalcon team
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces Flysystem - an abstraction layer for local and remote file systems, allowing you to switch them out at will easily
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues with his C++ tutorial on developing PHP extensions through PHP-CPP