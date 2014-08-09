Tom's articles
Setting Up a Modern PHP Development Environment with Docker
PHP
By Tom Butler,
There are so many ways to set up your PHP development environment, but using Docker is the current best practice. Let's walk through how to do it properly.
How to Ensure Flexible, Reusable PHP Code with Insphpect
PHP
By Tom Butler,
Learn about Insphpect, a tool that scans your PHP code for object-oriented programming techniques that hinder code reusability and flexibility.
Your First PHP Code
PHP
By Tom Butler,
Now that you have your virtual server up and running, it’s time to write your first PHP script. PHP is a server-side language.
PHP Dependency Injection Container Performance Benchmarks
PHP
By Tom Butler,
Tom Butler did an analysis on DI container performance and published his results in this post. They're not what you would expect.