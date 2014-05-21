Rajiv is an enthusiastic web developer and product developer. He is a Computer Science Engineer from India. He loves PHP and has a deep affection for Laravel. He loves exploring new technologies. In his free time he reads technical articles written for PHP and tries to contribute to the community.
Rajiv's articles
IronMQ and Laravel: Delays and Retries
Rajiv Seelam addresses long running tasks, retries, delays and timeouts in this third installment on IronMQ push queues and Laravel
IronMQ and Laravel: Implementation
Rajiv Seelam implements a background-job processing capability into our sample web app and makes uploaded images resize in the background with IronMQ
IronMQ and Laravel: Setup
Rajiv Seelam explains how we can use IronMQ with Laravel to perform background image resizing