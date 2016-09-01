How to Translate from DOM to SVG Coordinates and Back Again
By Craig Buckler,
Mix DOM and vector interactions in SVG, translating from SVG to DOM coordinates and back, and translating to transformed SVG coordinates.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler presents the various CSS methods available for hiding elements on a web page, looking at how they differ and which is best when.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains NodeBots and how JavaScript developers can get started building their very own JS powered robot.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shares a very handy technique for progressive image loading — loading a smaller blurred version first, followed by the full resolution image.
By Andy Kirk,
Andy Kirk looks at some neat techniques to achieve responsive CSS patterns while we wait for element and container queries to be available!
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explores how to more effectively use icon fonts in your projects by building custom, tailored font files for your custom fonts using Fontello.
By Sanjay Guruprasad,
Sanjay Guruprasad looks at how you can use CSS experience to create your own theme for the Atom Code Editor!
By Louis Lazaris,
Here is a look at Louis Lazaris' favorite front-end tools of 2016!
By Adrian Sandu,
This is the third and last part of series. Dedicated to the retirement of oldIE and the changes this event has in the field of front-end development.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs takes a look at the W3C recommendation for HTML 5.1, looking at its major new features with some markup samples.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington illustrates the power open source brings to front-end frameworks and talks to the guys from Zurb, the team behind Foundation.
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis looks at the OSVR platform and headsets, and their promise within the open source movement in virtual reality.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi announces the start of Open Source Week here at SitePoint!
By Zack Wallace,
At first glance, Meteor and Electron may seem similar, Zack investigates the very different strengths of each and explains when to use each one.
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha looks at why you should be inlining your critical CSS, as well as how you can do it using Grunt, npm modules and other tools.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides a guide to how many virtual reality headsets are already available today and how many more are on their way!
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien looks at HTML5 input elements, how each browser interprets them and what the best strategy is for using them in your web projects.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler explores the new possibilities available for HTML developers to design and create forms using Flexbox in CSS.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explores a way to put together tilted angles using Sass and some high school mathematics.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a critical and in-depth look at whether image replacement techniques are still relevant today and the alternatives.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at how to get started using Evive, an Arduino-based IoT platform.
By Nitish Kumar,
Nitish Kumar gives an update on how the CSS Grid Layout working draft is looking at the moment after recent changes.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the implications facial recognition may have on the doxing attacks of the future.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to pair up IBM's Weather Company service with Node-RED and IBM Bluemix on a Raspberry Pi.
By Guy Routledge,
This article is part of our AtoZ CSS Series where we explore CSS values (and properties) of each letter of the alphabet. Letter A is for Auto.
By Guy Routledge,
Guy Routledge explores CSS values and properties from each letter of the alphabet in our AtoZ CSS Screencast Series. Letter A is for auto.