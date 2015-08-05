Adrian's articles
Build Your Personal Brand to Boost Your Developer Career
Adrian Sandu explains what a personal brand is and how building one can help boost your career. Stake your claim online and level up your brand.
Rem in CSS: Understanding and Using rem Units
Adrian Sandu explains the purpose and advantages of rem units, demonstrating ways to use em and rem units in CSS layouts.
120+ Places To Find Creative Commons Media
The number of files available under a Creative Commons license is enormous. Check out his list of over 120 useful sites for sourcing Creative Commons media.
Replaced Elements in HTML: Myths and Realities
Adrian Sandu shares some myths and facts about HTML replaced elements and how browsers treat them according to the specifications.
Native JavaScript Development after Internet Explorer
This is the third and last part of series. Dedicated to the retirement of oldIE and the changes this event has in the field of front-end development.
Front End Development after Internet Explorer
Adrian Sandu explores modern web development features that are available to developers since Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
Cleaning House after Internet Explorer
Adrian Sandu explores the various web development practices that are no longer required now that Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
Responsive Solutions for Feature Comparison Tables
Adrian Sandu looks at two different solutions to displaying a feature comparison table (often seen on hosting websites) that looks good on smaller screens.