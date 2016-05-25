Spectre: A Lightweight CSS Framework
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi has a brief overview of the Spectre CSS framework, followed by some guidance to help you get started quickly.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi has a brief overview of the Spectre CSS framework, followed by some guidance to help you get started quickly.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward explores getting started in blockchain using Eris, a blockchain and smart contract application platform for developers.
By Anselm Urban,
Anselm Urban looks at some neat tricks you can use today in CSS, from fancy CSS animations to a frosted glass effect.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to put together a styleguide of components for your design using Jekyll and the Liquid template engine.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels covers an increasingly important topic in front-end development — how to perform visual regression testing. The tool of choice? PhantomCSS.
By Gajendar Singh,
Gajendar Singh looks at the huge range of possibilities available to developers via CSS filters and how to use each one.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel uses SitePoint's tiles as a case study for component encapsulation, theme management and flexbox.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo looks at working with the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins in Node.js from a test-driven angle — ensuring a high quality, debuggable IoT solution.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to set up a VPN for your network using a Raspberry Pi and an OpenVPN installer called PiVPN.
By Kassandra Perch,
Kassandra Perch looks at JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and how to use them effectively to secure your Internet of Things devices and services.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to use the Tessel 2, paired with a GPS module and Google Maps, to display a heatmap of your Tessel 2's location.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi looks at automating your web development workflow using Gulp, in particular, how to do so when you're managing a WordPress theme.
By Nitish Kumar,
Nitish Kumar looks at the text-align-last property, how it can be used and its various cross-browser quirks to keep an eye out for.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi explores the history of the many CSS image replacement techniques used by web developers to this day and looks at their pros and cons.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the future of blockchain technology post-Bitcoin, after recent public difficulties with the Bitcoin ecosystem.
By Brian Sebele,
Brian Sebele looks at Li-Fi, a way to use light signals to send data, and how it fits into the world of the Internet of Things, Wi-Fi and cellular networks.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels continues his exploration of PostCSS, covering how to implement new properties and values from upcoming CSS specifications today using PostCSS.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon covers a simple way to add favicons to your website using the Real Favicon Generator web service.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you confused by PostCSS? Are you worried about complicating your build process? Don't be - Craig reveals how and why you should use it.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos looks at Flexbox and how to use z-index and auto margins in your CSS layouts.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
We have access to a wider set of web fonts than ever before, but choice can be a tyranny. Luckily Antonietta has 20 tools to help you better pair type.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
By Nitish Kumar,
Nitish Kumar explores the CSS clip-path property and how to use it to clip portions of elements.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to inline critical CSS and other CSS styles in the head of a Jekyll website.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at how to animate individual characters using CSS animations and some simple jQuery.
By Adrian Sandu,
Adrian Sandu explores modern web development features that are available to developers since Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to pair up IBM Watson's Text to Speech service with Node-RED and IBM Bluemix on a Raspberry Pi.