Pavels's articles
Create React App: Get React Projects Ready Fast
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Learn how to generate a new React project with the command-line tool Create React App, using a pre-configured webpack build for development.
An Introduction to JSX
By Matt Burnett, Pavels Jelisejevs,
An introduction to JSX, explaining how it makes development easier, and why you shouldn’t be worried about separation-of-concerns issues.
React vs Angular: An In-depth Comparison
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Should you pick Angular or React? Pavels Jelisjevs looks in detail at what both frameworks have to offer, and gives some practical advice on how to choose.
Automated Accessibility Checking with aXe
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisjevs looks at aXe, a JS library that scans your website for a11y issues. Learn how to do automated accessibility checking via your test runner.
React Storybook: Develop Beautiful User Interfaces with Ease
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces React Storybook, demonstrating how it aids collaboration and eases the pain of maintaining the UI components in your projects.
What’s New in HTML 5.1
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs takes a look at the W3C recommendation for HTML 5.1, looking at its major new features with some markup samples.
Up and Running with ESLint — the Pluggable JavaScript Linter
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
Visual Regression Testing with PhantomCSS
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels covers an increasingly important topic in front-end development — how to perform visual regression testing. The tool of choice? PhantomCSS.
Enabling Upcoming CSS Features with PostCSS
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels continues his exploration of PostCSS, covering how to implement new properties and values from upcoming CSS specifications today using PostCSS.
The PostCSS Guide to Improving Selectors and Media Queries
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs looks at using PostCSS plugins to achieve some of the new upcoming CSS selector and media query features.
Improving the Quality of Your CSS with PostCSS
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels explores how PostCSS can help improve and maintain your CSS quality with code linting and analysis.
An Introduction to PostCSS
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Are preprocessors the wrong tool for the right job? Pavels thinks so, and he demonstrates why in this PostCSS introduction.