Gajendar's articles
How to Create CSS Conic Gradients for Pie Charts and More
Gajendar Singh shows how to create conic gradients in CSS, a new standard championed by Lea Verou which lets you build pie charts and more without images.
Improve Web Typography with CSS Font Size Adjust
Gajendar Singh introduces you to the font-size-adjust CSS property and explains why it's important and how you can use it to enhance your web typography.
Cool on Scroll Animations Made Easy With the AOS Library
Gajendar Singh shows how the AOS library (Animate On Scroll) works and how you can quickly animate your site to life with stunning effects on scroll.
How You Can Use HTML5 Custom Data Attributes and Why
Gajendar Singh walks you through HTML5 custom data attributes, why they're useful, how to style them with CSS and manipulate them with JavaScript and jQuery
CSS Filter Effects: Blur, Grayscale, Brightness and More in CSS!
Gajendar Singh looks at the huge range of possibilities available to developers via CSS filters and how to use each one.
Data Types in Sass
An overview of the various data types available to developers in Sass, including numbers, booleans, strings, maps, lists and more.
A Look at Length Units in CSS
Gajendar Singh explains and demonstrates the different length units available in CSS, including absolute, relative, and viewport-relative units.
Understanding the CSS ‘content’ Property
Gajendar Singh breaks down the CSS content property, with descriptions and demos for all the possible values.