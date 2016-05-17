Asha's articles
CSS Viewport Units: A Quick Start
By Asha Laxmi, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Asha and Maria offer an accessible but thorough introduction to the use of CSS viewport units for truly responsive typography and layout elements on the web.
CSS Inheritance: An Introduction
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi introduces and explains what CSS inheritance is, how it helps development, and what pitfalls to avoid while using it.
A Walkthrough of CSS Length Units You Can Use for Font Size
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi walks you through the CSS length units you have at your disposal to size fonts like a pro: from pixels to ems, rems, viewport units and more.
Using Fontello to Only Load Icon Fonts That You Need
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explores how to more effectively use icon fonts in your projects by building custom, tailored font files for your custom fonts using Fontello.
Create Stunning Image Effects with CSS Backdrop-filter
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi shows how to use the new backdrop-filter CSS property to create stunning visual effects directly in the browser.
How and Why You Should Inline Your Critical CSS
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha looks at why you should be inlining your critical CSS, as well as how you can do it using Grunt, npm modules and other tools.
Using CSS’s object-fit and object-position Properties
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explains and demonstrates how to use two CSS properties that can help when creating responsive layouts – object-fit and object-position.