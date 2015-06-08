Hocus-Pocus: Building a Design-Free Sass Framework
By Bartłomiej Kozal,
Bartłomiej Kozal discusses the process of building his own Sass Framework, Hocus-Pocus, and the design decisions behind its features.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how you can add deep learning image recognition to your web apps using Clarifai and Node.js.
By David Nguyen,
How web developers can use Sass' @extend feature to make their CSS cleaner, well-structured, and easier to maintain.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti takes a look at Firefox and Edge's recent move to adopt various WebKit vendor prefixes and what it means for developers.
By Pankaj Parashar,
Pankaj Parashar introduces Microsoft's X-Tag JavaScript library to enable Web Components, using the example of a Google Map custom element.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses the capabilities of border images in CSS, describing each of the properties in the border image spec.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the growth in JavaScript's potential within the Internet of Things in various ways throughout 2015.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Evothings and Estimote beacons to prototype a Bluetooth Beacon mobile app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use gesture control in Node.js applications via the Myo Armband and its npm module.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to include images in Pebble apps across the three Pebble platforms, Aplite, Basalt and Chalk.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers in detail how to put together a Google Cardboard based VR app in Unity using the Google Cardboard Unity SDK.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview of various smartwatch platforms available for developers in 2015.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti gives the lowdown on the Pebble Time Round, what it means for developers and some tips for developing on the new platform.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview on the options available for developing and delivering virtual reality in the browser.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to make a smartphone IoT dashboard using the Blynk mobile app and a Particle device.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to create a Particle device powered button that starts and stops Toggl time tracking via a Node server.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the new Particle Photon, its hardware changes and the process of connecting it up to Wi-Fi and installing a sample app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to connect up a NeoMatrix NeoPixel grid to the Particle Core and its cloud service to control it via HTTP requests.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how connect up IoT devices to IFTTT using an Arduino, a LIFX light bulb and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display PNG images using a Freetronics Dot Matrix LED Display, an Arduino and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.