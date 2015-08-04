Andy Kirk
Andy is a full-time web developer for the University of Oxford and occasional freelancer. His interests include all things web-related but with a focus on front-end technologies and development. (Any views expressed in this article are those of Andy Kirk and do not represent the views of the University of Oxford.)
Andy's articles
Responsive CSS Patterns without Media Queries
Andy Kirk looks at some neat techniques to achieve responsive CSS patterns while we wait for element and container queries to be available!
Cutting the Mustard with CSS Media Queries
Andy Kirk has another take on the controversial "cutting the mustard" technique, allowing old browsers to fall back to no stylesheet using media queries.