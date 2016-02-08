An Introduction to the Basics of Modern CSS Buttons
By Jack Rometty,
Jack Rometty takes a beginner's look at modern CSS button concepts for developers looking to understand the basics.
By Jack Rometty,
Jack Rometty takes a beginner's look at modern CSS button concepts for developers looking to understand the basics.
By Ariel Ben Horesh,
Ariel looks at connecting up the Microsoft Band SDK to various app platforms including iOS, Android and the Universal Windows Platform.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs looks at using PostCSS plugins to achieve some of the new upcoming CSS selector and media query features.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo covers the options available for web developers in handling CSS precision with percentage values, including using Sass and the native calc function.
By Elio Qoshi,
In the first emerging tech edition of Sourcehunt, we look at open source projects on virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things!
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna looks at the various in-browser methods available for masking images with CSS and SVG.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A guide to connecting up a Raspberry Pi to various services and platforms including the IBM Watson IoT Platform, IBM Bluemix and Node-RED.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses the difficulties in accessibility caused when web developers use pixel font sizes for the html and body tags.
By Nitish Kumar,
The CSS Grid Layout spec is set to make complex web design layouts much easier for developers. Nitish looks at the spec and how to start exploring it today.
By Cate Lawrence,
An exploration of some fascinating highlights in the use of 3D printing over the past decade.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels explores how PostCSS can help improve and maintain your CSS quality with code linting and analysis.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to pair and run a simple JavaScript powered app on the Tessel 2 microcontroller.
By Gajendar Singh,
An overview of the various data types available to developers in Sass, including numbers, booleans, strings, maps, lists and more.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Google's new VR Views to embed VR content on your website.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur shares some tips for using the figure and figcaption semantic elements correctly.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at BigchainDB and how it uses the Blockchain in a new and innovative way — for data storage!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the basics of A-Frame, a WebVR framework that is simplifying how to build VR for the web using custom HTML components.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the possibilities of Primrose, a WebVR development framework for productivity applications with a focus on live coding in VR.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur looks at best practices for commenting HTML and CSS, and why well structured comments can make all the difference.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi covers the details of the latest WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal by the WebVR development community.
By Ashley Nolan,
Ashley Nolan addresses some of the most common myths around PostCSS to show how it can enhance your workflow and improve how you work with CSS.
By David Berner,
David Berner explores how to create reusable, Responsive Web Components that can adapt and change inside responsive web designs.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the latest Meta 2 augmented reality headset announcement from an augmented reality developer perspective.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explores eight HTML5 tags that are often overlooked by web developers or misunderstood due to changes in the HTML5 specification.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores pairing the Amazon Echo with IFTTT recipes. He looks at triggering LIFX lights, SMS, email and Google Spreadsheets.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains the basics of putting together a Meta augmented reality project in Unity.
By Adrian Sandu,
Adrian Sandu explores the various web development practices that are no longer required now that Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
By Panayiotis Velisarakos,
Panayiotis Velisarakos looks at two services that provide remote debugging for front-end code on various devices — Weinre and Valence.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur explains how web developers can use ARIA roles and attributes within their HTML effectively today.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.