Lars is a freelance solution architect, Pluralsight Author, Microsoft MVP, writer and podcast host with a passion for the Microsoft ecosystem. Lars is co-founder of the DDD Melbourne community event with over 350 participants, now in its seventh year running and has presented at various technical events nationally and internationally.
Lars's articles
Building Your First HoloLens App: Creating Assets
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
Getting Started with Microsoft HoloLens Development
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
Windows Phone 8.1: Will the Underdog Appeal to Developers Now?
By Lars Klint,
A plethora of functionality has been updated and added to windows phone 8.1, offering developers new opportunities to improve their apps.