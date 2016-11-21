Giannis is a freelance front-end web developer, always passionate about free & open-source technologies. He has been part of several communities, including the Fedora Project and Mozilla. You can find out more about him on his website, konstantinidis.me.
Giannis's articles
Introducing Microsoft’s Fluent Design System
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis introduces us to Microsoft's new design language — Fluent Design System — and explains how to implement its design concepts into Windows UWP apps.
6 Free Material Design CSS Frameworks for 2017 Compared
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis lists some great Material Design CSS frameworks and compares them to make it easier for you to choose what best fits your needs.
An Introduction to OSVR
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis looks at the OSVR platform and headsets, and their promise within the open source movement in virtual reality.