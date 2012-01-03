Vito Tardia (a.k.a. Ragman), is a freelance web designer and full stack developer. He works for various types of clients, from small and medium businesses to well-known web agencies. He offers basically two services: he can help you solve problems and achieve goals, by using technology, the internet and a good amount of creativity and chutzpah. In practice, Vito builds web sites and applications with fanatical attention to detail applying industry best practices. Vito is also a skilled guitarist and music composer. His music adventure started back in 1996 with the power metal band Pandaemonium and their album …and the Runes begin to pray. Since then, he enjoys jamming with local (hard) rock bands.
Vito's articles
Build a REST API from Scratch – Implementation
By Vito Tardia,
An in depth implementation guide to building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design.
Build a REST API from Scratch – An Introduction
By Vito Tardia,
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.
Using PHP Streams Effectively
By Vito Tardia,
Develop a command line markdown parser with PHP streams. Utilize user made filters to process an MD file and convert it to HTML.
Understanding Streams in PHP
By Vito Tardia,
Streams were introduced as a way of generalizing file, network, data compression, and other operations which share a common set of functions and uses.
Digital Tickets with PHP and Apple Passbook
By Vito Tardia,
Apple's Passbook is a very interesting piece of technology that involves a lot of well-known and loved tools like JSON and RESTful APIs. See how to build a sample web app that creates and distributes passes. Though the example presented isn't a full-featured product, it can serve as a nice base to build on for more serious real world uses.
Building ePub with PHP and Markdown
By Vito Tardia,
The ePub format is a publishing standard built on top of XHTML. Since PHP is well suited for working with HTML and friends, why not use it to build ebooks?
Authenticate Users with Mozilla Persona
By Vito Tardia,
Easily integrate Mozilla Persona, a new, future-ready distributed authentication system, even before it's supported natively by browsers and mail providers.
Deploy CakePHP Apps on AppFog the Right Way
By Vito Tardia,
See best practices for developing a well-structured application with CakePHP and then deploy it instantly to the cloud with AppFog.
Deploy CakePHP Apps on AppFog the Right Way
By Vito Tardia,
This is a tutorial on how to deploy a well structured CakePHP application on AppFog
Amazon DynamoDB: Store PHP Sessions with Load Balancer
By Vito Tardia,
Elastic Load Balancers act as a front end for one or many servers. Learn you how to use Amazon DynamoDB as a storage facility for PHP sessions.
Amazon DynamoDB: Store PHP Sessions With a Load Balancer
By Vito Tardia,
PHP sessions management with Amazon Elastic Load Balancer and Amazon DynamoDB
Access Dropbox Using PHP
By Vito Tardia,
Explore the Dropbox PHP API and see how to build a simple client for accessing files and perform basic operations in your Dropbox account.
A cloud dedicated to PHP apps, say hello to PHPFog
By Vito Tardia,
Deploy and Release your Applications with Phing
By Vito Tardia,
Taking Advantage of PHP’s Built-in Server
By Vito Tardia,
In this article, Vito Tardia will explain some basic uses of the new built-in server and show you how to build a portable personal development server useful for quickly testing your applications.
Rapid Application Development with CakePHP
By Vito Tardia,
Build Your App in the Cloud with Heroku and Facebook SDK
By Vito Tardia,
Build Your App in the Cloud with Heroku and the Facebook SDK
By Vito Tardia,
In this article you’ll create a simple link-sharing application. Its user can share a URL with a title and an optional description.