How to Use HTML5 Data Attributes

Back in the old XHTML/HTML4 days, developers had few options when storing arbitrary data associated with the DOM. You could invent your own attributes but that was risky; your code would be invalid, browsers could ignore the data, and it would cause problems if the name ever became a standard HTML attribute.

Therefore, most developers relied on the class or rel attributes since these were the only ones which permitted reasonably flexible strings. For example, presume we were creating a widget for displaying messages such as Twitter timelines. Ideally, the JavaScript should be configurable without changing its code — so we define the user’s ID in the class attribute, e.g.

<div id="msglist" class="user_bob"></div>

Our JavaScript code would look for an element with the ID msglist. A little string parsing would find a class starting with user_, assume “bob” is the ID and display all messages from that user.

Say we then wanted to define a maximum number of messages and ignore those older than six months (180 days):

<div id="msglist" class="user_bob list-size_5 maxage_180"></div>

Our class attribute has become increasingly cumbersome; it’s easy to make errors and JavaScript parsing is more complex.

HTML5 data Attributes

Fortunately, HTML5 introduces custom data attributes. You can use any lowercase name prefixed with data- , e.g.

<div id="msglist" data-user="bob" data-list-size="5" data-maxage="180"></div>

Custom data attributes:

are strings — you can store anything which can be string encoded, such as JSON. Type conversion must be handled in JavaScript.

should only be used when no suitable HTML5 element or attribute exists.

are private to the page. Unlike microformats, they should be ignored by external systems such as search engine indexing bots.

JavaScript Parsing #1: getAttribute and setAttribute

Every browser will let you fetch and modify data- attributes using the getAttribute and setAttribute methods, e.g.

var msglist = document.getElementById("msglist"); var show = msglist.getAttribute("data-list-size"); msglist.setAttribute("data-list-size", +show+3);

It works, but should only be used as a fallback for older browsers.

JavaScript Parsing #2: jQuery data() method

Since version 1.4.3, jQuery’s data() method has parsed HTML5 data attributes. You don’t need to specify the data- prefix so the equivalent code can be written:

var msglist = $("#msglist"); var show = msglist.data("list-size"); msglist.data("list-size", show+3);

However, be wary that jQuery cleverly attempts to convert the data to a suitable type (booleans, numbers, objects, arrays or null) and avoids touching the DOM. Unlike setAttribute , the data() method will not physically change the data-list-size attribute — if you inspect its value outside of jQuery, it would still be ‘5’.

JavaScript Parsing #3: the dataset API

Finally, we have the HTML5 dataset API which returns a DOMStringMap object. You should note that data-attribute names are mapped by dropping the data- prefix, removing hyphens and converting to camelCase, e.g.

attribute name dataset API name data-user user data-maxage maxage data-list-size listSize

Our new code:

var msglist = document.getElementById("msglist"); var show = msglist.dataset.listSize; msglist.dataset.listSize = +show+3;

The datalist API is supported by all modern browsers but not IE10 and below. A shim is available but it’s possibly more practical to use jQuery if you’re coding for the older browsers.