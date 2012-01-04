Shameer is a passionate programmer and open-source enthusiast from Kerala, India. He has experience in web development using Scala, PHP, Ruby, MySQL, and JavaScript. While not working, Shameer spends his time coding personal projects, learning, watching screen casts, blogging, etc. His specific areas of interest include cloud computing, and system and database administration.
Shameer's articles
Basic User Management in Symfony2 with FOSUserBundle
Shameer quickly explains the gargantuan user management plugin for Symfony2: FOSUserBundle. Learn how to register, log in, and more!
Working with jQuery DataTables
In this article we’ll go through the basics of the jQuery DataTable and how to use some of the advanced features.
Create a Multi-user Presentation with Reveal.js
Convert HTML to PDF with Dompdf
This article shows you how you can easily generate PDF documents using PHP with the Dompdf library.
Say Hello to Boris: A Better REPL for PHP
PHP has a REPL, although it has some limitations. Boris, a tiny PHP REPL library addresses those issues for a better REPL experience.
Functional Programming and PHP
Challenge your procedural way of thinking with this article and learn the basic concepts of functional programming in PHP.
Debugging and Profiling PHP with Xdebug
See how to install and configure Xdebug, how to debug your PHP application from Netbeans, and how to view a profiling report in KCachegrind.
Versioning Your Database with Liquibase
Writing a RESTful Web Service with Slim
Slim is well-suited for creating simple REST web services in PHP and comes with some components like Router, Request, Response, and View.
Database Interaction Made Easy with NotORM
Learn how to use NotORM, a light-weight and easy-to-use ORM library that provides an intuitive API for easy database access.
Using EXPLAIN to Write Better MySQL Queries
In this article we'll run through how to use EXPLAIN to write better MySQL queries.
Using Traits in PHP 5.4
PHPMaster: Using Phing
PHPMaster: Using Phing
Using Phing, the PHP Build Tool
