Callum Hopkins is a designer and front-end developer with over 6 years web experience and has a Bachelors degree in Design for Digital Media. With knowledge in both design and development he is able to influence both sides of the web building process, and has a love for complex coding functions and beautiful design. Callum works as a developer for Deer Digital LTD and runs his own personal blog at callumeuanhopkins.co.uk where he writes thought provoking articles.
Callum's articles
An Introduction to Grid Systems in Web Design
By Callum Hopkins,
In this article, Callum Hopkins provides an introduction to grid systems, explaining what they are, their purpose, and some of the theory behind them.
The MVC Pattern and PHP, Part 2
By Callum Hopkins,
This is the part of The MVC Pattern and PHP, by Callum Hopkins, where we’ll discuss some of the considerations one must make when using an MVC architecture.
The MVC Pattern and PHP, Part 1
By Callum Hopkins,
In this article, I will go the basic principles of MVC, a run through the definition of the pattern and a quick example of MVC in PHP.
PHP Traits: Good or Bad?
By Callum Hopkins,
Traits have been generally accepted by the PHP community, but are they a feature which will raise the level of PHP development or are they a fad?
A Tour of PHP.INI
By Callum Hopkins,
PHP Sessions
By Callum Hopkins,
A session is the logical link between page requests by the same user. Learn how to create them, destroy them, and keep them secure.
PHPMaster: Why You Should Use Bcrypt to Hash Stored Passwords
By Callum Hopkins,
Why You Should Use Bcrypt to Hash Stored Passwords
By Callum Hopkins,
Obfuscating stored passwords is a mandatory security feature for any website. It's worth changing your password hashing strategy to use Bcrypt.