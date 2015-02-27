Build a JavaScript Single Page App Without a Framework
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to build an SPA from scratch, without using a client-side JavaScript framework — helping you evaluate what these frameworks actually do.
By Manjunath M,
Manjunath compares AngularJS and Angular 2+, covering differences and new features including AtScript, improved dependency injection and a brand new router.
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman introduces Bootstrap, the popular front-end UI library, and offers his reasons why he loves building projects with it.
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher goes through new features in Laravel 5.5, explaining and demonstrating each, and linking to further resources about them. Dive into 5.5 now!
By Yazid Hanifi,
Yazid adds real-time notifications to a simple blog CMS built on Laravel using only Laravel Echo and Pusher. Follow users and get notified when they post!
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher presents Eloquent's polymorphic relationships in a human-friendly way - come learn what they're all about and master this awesome ORM!
By Reza Lavarian,
Let's build a Laravel powered lyrics website and give it the superpower of rapid fuzzy searching with Algolia and Laravel Scout!
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
By Christopher Thomas,
Let's design a Laravel application and integrate it with Twilio so users can make phone calls to the number and get weather forecasts - no data required!
By Joel Degan,
Joel walks us through the complex process of auto-trading cryptocurrency and turning profits over night with Laravel, APIs, Bitcoin, and various exchanges!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern builds a fully custom calendar application using the Google Calendar API and the Laravel framework - check it out!
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris Vundi focuses on fine tuning our online Laravel and Braintree courses website by tweaking the subscription plans and securing the app
By Christopher Vundi,
Let's build a subscription based courses-site with Laravel and Braintree! Come and learn how to start selling subscriptions with ease!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews the winners and losers, innovations and trends, challenges and discussion points of JavaScript in 2016.
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Zack Wallace,
At first glance, Meteor and Electron may seem similar, Zack investigates the very different strengths of each and explains when to use each one.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes extends OctoberCMS by building a soft-delete plugin, allowing you to delete posts by marking them as trashed, while still keeping them in the DB!
By Christopher Thomas,
Christopher Thomas shows us the full process of implementing 2FA - two factor authentication - in Laravel, using Google Authenticator!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt demonstrates a cool and somewhat practical travel lifehack on how to develop PHP apps on an iPad with some neat dedicated apps!
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala shows us that it's possible to have single-file Symfony apps - with the help of a new 2.8/3.0 feature: the MicroKernelTrait!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
By James Hibbard,
How do you start a new web design project? Do you reach for the tools that make you productive, or the latest shiny JavaScript framework?
By Jeff Smith, Miriam Suzanne,
Miriam will be joining us on the 18th August, 2PM (PST) for our next SitePoint Community Q&A to talk about Susy and toolkits! Start entering your questions now.
By Paweł Zagrobelny,
In this article Paweł Zagrobelny discusses the pros and cons of using a framework and what you should consider before starting your project.
By Kev Zettler,
Kevin Zettler introduces you to Relay, a new framework for data fetching from Facebook meant to work seamlessly with React.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article, Aleksander Koko takes a look at the various third party JavaScript and PHP libraries used by WordPress today.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes a look at the base component of a new framework on the block - Webiny. Does it show potential or is it just another clone? Find out.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's time for SitePoint's annual framework survey again - which one is most popular? Why? Among which nationality and age group? Find out!