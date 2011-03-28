An Introduction to the Genesis Framework
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explains Yii 2.0's ActiveRecord, listing the features, novelties, upgrades and usage examples.
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Alireza Rahmani Khalili re-introduces FuelPHP by guiding your through the construction of a simple authentication application in just a few steps.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins delves into the biggest and most useful links of the week, including a look at the updated versions of many popular apps and frameworks.
By Léonard Hetsch,
Learn how to combine various independent Symfony components to build your own PHP framework
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!
By Tim Evko,
Should you specialize in a particular web field or technology, or become a jack of all trades? It's more about having an open attitude, Tim Evko says.
By Brett Romero,
Creating a responsive table can be tedious, requiring CSS and JavaScript skills. Brett Romero has a guide to getting it done easily, in Foundation.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Is it possible to get eZ Publish up and running in a Vagrant box hosted on Windows? Let's find out.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos wraps up his Drupal 8 Module Development series by focusing on configuration management and service containers
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie introduces Laravel IoC and explains how it's used for dependency injection
By Louis Lazaris,
If you feel overwhelmed trying to keep up with the latest tools, apps, scripts, and frameworks, you're not alone. Here are some suggestions for handling it.
By Kitty Giraudel,
What exactly is compass in comparison to Sass? Can their relationship be compared to that of jQuery and JavaScript?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Have a look at our 2013 survey to decide what the best frameworks for 2014 are!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Follow a step by step open source contribution and see how easy it is to be an active member of the community
By Kyle Vermeulen,
By Vishal Biyani,
CloudBees ClickStart is a quick way to get an application up and running in cloud. A click creates completely deployed application stack
By Karn Broad,
By Raena Jackson Armitage,
By Raena Jackson Armitage,
By Tahir Taous,
Bootstrap and Foundation are two of the most popular frameworks. This article introduces some lesser-known frameworks and user interface kits.