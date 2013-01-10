Web Designer with over 6 years of experience, including user experience and front end development. Currently, CEO and Co-Founder of Hashnode, a network of software developers. Has published two books: Jump Start Bootstrap and Jump Start Foundation for SitePoint Premium.
Syed Fazle's articles
18+ JavaScript Libraries for Creating Beautiful Charts
By Ivaylo Gerchev, Syed Fazle Rahman,
Learn about 18+ JavaScript libraries for creating charts and graphs — from heavy-duty libraries like D3.js to simple options for representing data quickly and beautifully.
How to Build a Responsive Bootstrap Website
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed covers all the basic steps involved in building a responsive Bootstrap website, even if you're relatively new to web design and web technologies.
Understanding Bootstrap Modals
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In his dive into the popular CSS framework Bootstrap, Syed Fazle Rahman shows you how you can quickly make Bootstrap modals work in your project.
Understanding Bootstrap: How it Works, and What’s New
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman introduces the Bootstrap CSS framework, explaining how it works, what's new in Bootstrap version 4, and how to get started.
Why I Love Bootstrap, and Why You Should Too
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman introduces Bootstrap, the popular front-end UI library, and offers his reasons why he loves building projects with it.
Understanding Bootstrap’s Grid System
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman takes a detailed but succinct look at Bootstrap's grid system, breaking down the parts to get you up and running quickly.
Responsive Web Design Tips from Bootstrap’s CSS
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Bootstrap is responsive and since version 3 is now mobile first. Syed examines some neat little responsive design tips from Bootstrap's CSS.
Google Launches Web Starter Kit: A Multi-Device Boilerplate and Toolkit
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
An early look at Google's newest release: A multi-device boilerplate and toolkit for developers of all skill levels, with a focus on optimization and speed.
A Tutorial on Getting Started with Hoodie
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Hoodie is Web Application framework that allows for many complex features including database manipulation with only a few simple lines of code.
Ratchet’s Push.js – Prototyping Apps with Multiple Screens
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In this article, we will learn how to create multiple screens in a single applications and load them using Ratchet's `push.js` script.
Prototype Mobile Apps Easily with Ratchet
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
It is difficult to prototype native Mobile apps using responsive web design, Ratchet might be the tool to help.
Creating CSS Animations Using Move.js
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
This article covers the Move.js library which is used to create CSS animations in JavaScript.
Foundation 5 Interchange – Creating Dynamic Page Content
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Learn to use Foundation's Interchange to generate different static content depending on client screen size
Optimizing CSS Stylesheets with RECESS
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Best Web Designing Frameworks for 2014
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
There are great expectations for the year 2014. We have some of the best and most powerful web designing frameworks just waiting to be explored.
Creating JavaScript Sliders Using Twitter Bootstrap 3
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In this article, we will learn how to create a JavaScript slider using Twitter Bootstrap 3’s Carousel Component.
Twitter Bootstrap 3 – JavaScript Components
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In this tutorial, I will discuss some of the best Twitter Bootstrap’s JavaScript components and how to use them.
Twitter Bootstrap Tutorial – Handling Complex Designs
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Getting started with Twitter Bootstrap - a tutorial. Gain an understanding of the inner workings and how to begin coding with Bootstrap.
Creating “Loading” Animations Using Only CSS3
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In this tutorial, Syed will show you how to create beautiful loading animations using only CSS3 and HTML.
Favicon: A Changing Role
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman explores the different ways favicons are being used, apart from just in a browser's address bar.
CSS Selectors Level 4: The Path to CSS4
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman takes a look at the recently released W3C's CSS Selectors Level 4 editor's draft.
Advanced CSS3 2D and 3D Transform Techniques
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman takes us through some CSS3 exercises using transform to create animated images without resorting to Flash or GIFs.
10 Useful JS Libraries and jQuery Plugins for Web Developers
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
This article lists ten of the best JavaScript libraries and jQuery plugins available today.
CSS Techniques for Retina Displays
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
High pixel density Retina screens demand specific CSS techniques.