Christopher's articles
Hello, Laravel? Communicating with PHP through SMS!
PHP
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
Hello, Laravel? Communicating with PHP through Phone Calls!
PHP
By Christopher Thomas,
Let's design a Laravel application and integrate it with Twilio so users can make phone calls to the number and get weather forecasts - no data required!
2FA in Laravel with Google Authenticator – Get Secure!
PHP
By Christopher Thomas,
Christopher Thomas shows us the full process of implementing 2FA - two factor authentication - in Laravel, using Google Authenticator!
Real-time Apps with Laravel 5.1 and Event Broadcasting
PHP
By Christopher Thomas,
Laravel 5.1 is here! Chris explains what event broadcasting is and demonstrates how to use it to build a real-time Laravel 5.1 app with Pusher!