Deji, a Zend Certified PHP Engineer, works as a Software Engineer with the British Council in London. He's passionate about Open Source, contributes to Drupal and speaks at Drupal Camps. He has worked as a dentist, teacher of English as a Foreign Language and radio journalist. Oh yes, he's four times a dad and supports Arsenal FC.
Deji's articles
Upgrading Sylius the TDD Way: Exploring Behat
By Deji Akala,
We focus on Behat now to further extend Sylius in true TDD fashion. We write stories, we test against them, and then we develop features to make them pass!
Upgrading Sylius the TDD Way: Exploring PhpSpec
By Deji Akala,
Deji extends the core of Sylius by adding some back end features via true TDD: writing PhpSpec tests first, seeing that they fail, and then making them pass
Sylius and Cutting Your Teeth on TDD
By Deji Akala,
We look at Sylius - a fully tested and super-robuts e-commerce platform/framework, and use it to learn some proper Test Driven Development!
From HTTP Messages to PSR-7: What’s It All About?
By Deji Akala,
In this primer about PSR-7, Deji Akala explains where it came from, what the PSR means, how it changed the PHP landscape, and what's next.
Single-File Symfony Apps? Yes, with MicroKernelTrait!
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala shows us that it's possible to have single-file Symfony apps - with the help of a new 2.8/3.0 feature: the MicroKernelTrait!
PHP-FIG, Quo Vadis?
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala talks about the PHP-FIG, informing us of the current situation it finds itself in, and shedding some light on the "why" of it all.