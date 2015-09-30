Freelance technologist and founder of RedTrenchMediaCorp, a Y Combinator alumni. Serial entrepreneur. Indie game developer. Punk rocker. Website at: kevzettler.com
Kev's articles
Create Serverless Microservices with Node.js and AWS Lambda
JavaScript
By Kev Zettler,
Create web apps and APIs while avoiding server admin or scaling issues. Kev Zettler's AWS Lambda tutorial will teach you how to create serverless solutions.
An Introduction to ClojureScript
JavaScript
By Kev Zettler,
Kev Zettler discusses what ClojureScript is and how to setup a new project. He also teaches how to install a popular Node dependency in the project.
React Data Fetching with Relay
JavaScript
By Kev Zettler,
Kevin Zettler introduces you to Relay, a new framework for data fetching from Facebook meant to work seamlessly with React.