Using Font Awesome with WordPress
Using Font Awesome with WordPress is exceptionally easy. They're an easy way to add fully responsive, customizable icons, without using images or sprites.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This post provides an introduction to WhatFontIs, a cool little tool that will help you identify fonts easily and quickly.
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this quick tip, Daniel Schwarz shows us how to use a machine learning font map to find the perfect Google Font, in the fastest way possible.
By Alex Bigman,
The world of fonts has come a long way. 99designs writer Alex Bigman showcases the evolution of fonts in this condensed mini history lesson.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Today we've put together a list of 8 impressive and distinctive headline fonts designed to give your layouts an extra touch of star power. Enjoy.
By Alex Walker,
Alex Walker looks at seven new and interesting fonts that you can start using in your designs affordably.
By James George,
James George looks at a few key designs featuring 80s-style fonts, explains why they worked and whether we can find a place for them now.
By Jasmine Elias,
If you're happy and you know it, syntax error! In a week of misplaced semicolons and forgotten commas, we had a lot to talk about.
By Annarita Tranfici,
With the multitude of devices, we no longer have complete control over how icons will look. Annarita Tranfici looks at solutions to tackle this challenge.
By Simone Sala,
Give your next design an injection of style as we run through our list of favorite best new fonts from the past year in design.
By Chris Mills,
Learn the pitfalls and solutions of Cross Browser Web Fonts
By James George,
Learn how to make great choices with type to maximize your communication effectiveness. Making the right choices with type will make your work a success.
By Craig Buckler,
By James George,
A primer on Typography. Learn about the anatomy of typography, its classifications & how to use this information to improve your skills with typography.
By Karn Broad,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz compares the best monospace fonts for developers that make coding a little easier on the eyes.