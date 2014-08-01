Alex Bigman is liaison to 99designs' awesome community of graphic designers. He is a recent grad of UC Berkeley, where he studied history of art and cognitive science.
Alex's articles
Digital Fonts: A Condensed History
By Alex Bigman,
The world of fonts has come a long way. 99designs writer Alex Bigman showcases the evolution of fonts in this condensed mini history lesson.
Mastering Visual Hierarchy for Menu Design
By Alex Bigman,
Menus are complicated design challenge and designers have been thinking about them for a long time. What can we take from great restaurant menu design?
The Challenge of Branding Across Languages
By Alex Bigman,
Great logos are a subtle blend of the typography and graphical, but switching the languages presents many challenges. Alex sums up your options.
Gestalt Principles and the Psychology of Design
By Alex Bigman,
Why do some shapes just resonate with us more than others? What's going on in our minds? Alex explains the 'gestalt principle'.
Elevating Wordmarks with the Power of a Custom Font
By Alex Bigman,
Custom fonts, sometimes called proprietary or bespoke, are becoming a more and more coveted branding component. These examples will show you why.