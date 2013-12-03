Skip to main content

Chris Mills

Chris Mills is a senior tech writer at Mozilla, where he writes docs and demos about open web apps, Firefox OS, and related subjects. He loves tinkering around with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies, and gives occasional tech talks at conferences and universities. He used to work for Opera and W3C, and enjoys playing heavy metal drums and drinking good beer. He lives near Manchester, UK, with his good lady and three beautiful children.

