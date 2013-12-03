Chris Mills is a senior tech writer at Mozilla, where he writes docs and demos about open web apps, Firefox OS, and related subjects. He loves tinkering around with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies, and gives occasional tech talks at conferences and universities. He used to work for Opera and W3C, and enjoys playing heavy metal drums and drinking good beer. He lives near Manchester, UK, with his good lady and three beautiful children.
Chris's articles
Cross-browser Web Fonts – Part 3
Blogs
By Chris Mills,
A detailed look at the benefits of new CSS properties for typography, including hyphens, text-rendering, and font-feature-settings.
How to Use Cross Browser Web Fonts, Part 2
Web
By Chris Mills,
Learn the pitfalls and solutions of Cross Browser Web Fonts
How to Use Cross Browser Web Fonts, Part 1
Blogs
By Chris Mills,
Moonlighting with CSS text-shadow
Blogs
By Chris Mills,