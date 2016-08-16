8 Distinctive Headline Fonts to Make Your Content Sizzle

Every great story needs an equally effective headline – after all, the most brilliantly written text has zero value if no readers are drawn into reading it.

While a well-stocked font library is a must for any serious designer, sourcing legible, attractive, headline fonts presents its own challenges. On text-heavy content sites – for instance, The New Yorker or A List Apart – the headline typography sets much of the visual character of the site. So, today I’ve put together a list of 8 impressive fonts designed to give your headlines an extra touch of star power. Enjoy.

Goku



Admit it, Goku is a gorgeous typeface that channels a sophisticated energy with a blend of the artsy for an elegant look that will stop traffic. It’s no surprise that this multilingual set was originally designed for a Watches of Switzerland event.

Where to Use: Goku while can be used anywhere it is a font that is best suited for sites that are more high end. Think luxury fashion brands and online editorial magazines.

Where to Use: Robinson is a great font to use for your typical sites. From portfolio to athletic shops and creative agencies it has enough edginess for your more graphically inclined sites.

Dual

Funky fonts are a thing but getting a fully usable and legible font that still has the ability to surprise is difficult. Thankfully, Dual exists for those who want a touch of the experimental without sacrificing readability. Dual’s ‘parent font’ has a sensible, business-class, geometric feel – but throw is 10 more stylistic sets, the possibilities are almost endless.

Price: Free to $116

Download

Where to Use: Thanks to Dual’s two fonts in one style it can be used virtually anywhere. Set 5 is perfect for news and article based sites while the more avante-garde set can easily find a home in more laissez-faire based designs.

GrouchoCaps

When I want a bold font I really want it bold and Groucho delivers with its all-caps TrueType style. Big, fat words like this are perfect canvases for bold colors and with Groucho’s commanding look there’s no need to worry that someone didn’t catch your headline.

Where to Use: Groucho’s big look is perfect for those not so serious sites. Think bright colored home and landing pages and sites that simply exist to entertain and possibly get you to buy a few fizzy drinks.

Pier



Bigger is not always better even if you are trying to create a catchy headline. Pier is that compromise between a bold or skinny typeface for a final result that hit the sweet spot for a lot of projects. The modern look makes this an everyday type font but it is far from a pass over if used correctly.

Price: Free to $100

Download

Where to Use: Pier is like the girl next door, you probably want to take her everywhere and you should. With four styles available Pier is one of those too good to be true but still perfect fonts that can be used no matter your site’s niche.

Lombok



Fancy fonts are and will forever be “a thing” but the Lombok typeface shows you that you can still keep a formal look about your font while experimenting. A minimal line weight and sharp geometric play makes Lombok standout without being garish.

Price: Free for personal use. (Contact Alexandre Pietra for commercial pricing.)

Download

Where to Use: Lombok is a typeface that will work perfectly for festival type sites and those in the realm of fashion from boutiques to online fashion zines.

Simplifica



Every now and again – mostly now – I want a classy, geometric font that is a little lighter in the weight department. Simplifica is exactly that. An easy-on-the-eye, legible sans-serif, Simplifica’s high caps height commands attention without needing to be bold and in your face.

Price: Free

Download

Where to Use: Simplifica is another one of those typefaces that can be used on most occasions on any site without compromising the site’s message. From news to creative agencies, Simplifica can hold its own.

Butler



Admittedly, I’ve never been a huge fan of serif fonts – probably a hang-over from having to use Times New Roman as a child to write essays – but I absolutely love Butler. If you’re looking for a modern take on a serif that boasts clean curves, carries enough weight to be taken seriously, but is still refined, then Butler is the font for you.

Price: Free

Download

Where to Use: Butler makes a great humanist addition to the more formal or high-end sites. Think health insurance, family law or tertiary studies.

Audrey



When talking about typefaces, the word ‘elegant’ often brings to mind script fonts but Audrey is elegant in its own right. Taking on curvy geometric and severe straight lines for a masterpiece of contrast appeal, Audrey reminds me of a perfume ad.

Price: Free

Download

Where to Use: Audrey’s elegant charm is best reserved to the fashion, health and beauty niches but I’m certain you could get away with using it somewhere like a fancy four-star restaurant.

Do you have a favorite set from the list above? Have your own favorite typeface you like to use for headlines? Feel free to share them with us.