No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA Integration with WordPress
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we show you how to use the new No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA, integrating it with the WordPress login, registration and comment forms.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we show you how to use the new No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA, integrating it with the WordPress login, registration and comment forms.
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Solr is an Open Source, enterprise search server. In this article we walk you through integrating Solr and WordPress for high performance search.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this tutorial we show you how to let users easily add user generated content in WordPress. We'll cover the built-in features as well as a popular plugin.
By Charles Costa,
There's no doubt speed matters. In this article we cover some of the common methods used for tuning WordPress to handle higher amounts of traffic.
By Simon Codrington,
This article will outline what you need to know about WordPress Administration Filters, including what's available via the posts administration screen.
By Aleksander Koko,
oEmbed is one of the handy WordPress features that makes life easier. In this article we cover what oEmbed is, and how oEmbed and WordPress work together.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article, we introduce disposable email addresses (DEAs) and create a plugin using the HTTP API that prevents users from using them on your own site.
By Darren Ladner,
This screencast is designed to give web designers without any PHP knowledge a brief overview of the PHP tags (code) that is used in WordPress themes.
By Charles Costa,
Fortunately thanks to WordPress' extensibility, you can easily convert your WordPress website into a mobile app using an API provided by a standard plugin.
By Aleksander Koko,
Chassis is a simple Vagrant configuration rapidly growing in popularity. In this article we show you how to easily set up Chassis for WordPress development.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we explore QR codes, and show you how to create a plugin that adds a QR code to the end of every WordPress post representing the URL.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we walk you through WordPress.org's most popular plugins for 2014 and explore some of the other popular alternative plugins available.
By Zoe Rooney,
In this article we show you how to use the Shopify API with WordPress, by creating a custom page template to pull a feed of products from a Shopify store.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the basics needed to submit a plugin to the official WordPress.org Plugin Directory.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we walk you through integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress comment system, using the WordPress HTTP API as you develop your own plugin.
By Charles Costa,
Managing your site can be time consuming. This article reviews how Zapier can automate some of the most mundane WordPress tasks streamlining your workflow.
By Yojance Rabelo,
Using Ajax in your WordPress website is easier than you think. With jQuery on your side, you can submit data, as well as receive data, in your own plugins.
By Chris Burgess,
What is the best WordPress theme? There's more to a theme than just eye-candy. In this article we walk you through how to best choose a high quality theme.
By Charles Costa,
Simplify your work in WordPress by using IFTTT (short for If This Then That) which is a a robust macro creation tool, with a simple to use interface.
By Jérémy Heleine,
A 'must-use plugin' (also known as 'MU-Plugins') is a WordPress plugin that resides in /wp-content/mu-plugins and will always be activated by default.
By Narayan Prusty,
This tutorial is aimed at WordPress developers who want to add a Google+ login to their WordPress theme, streamlining the login process for users.
By Kitty Giraudel,
WordPress or Jekyll? If you're creating or porting your blog to a new platform, this article covers the main differences between the two popular choices.
By James George,
These must-have WordPress plugins won't bog down your site. Some of them will actually help your site to run faster and more efficiently.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, we will walk you through writing a plugin that will integrate CAPTCHA (Google's reCAPTCHA) to the default WordPress registration form.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article we cover why updating WordPress is so important, as well ways to configure the updating options built into WordPress itself.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article, we will give a general overview of the JSON REST API plugin. We'll cover how this plugin works and the basics of the REST architecture.
By Charles Costa,
This article will help you create WordPress landing pages without worrying about hacking up a theme to do something it isn't primarily intended to do.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to use WordPress as a backend for a simple PhoneGap mobile application using REST APIs.
By James George,
Divi is a drag-and-drop WordPress theme that makes it easy for WordPress users to build their own custom sites, without knowledge of code.
By Chris Burgess,
Plesk 12 includes a powerful set of features for WordPress professionals called the WordPress Toolkit that you can use to harden and speed up WordPress.