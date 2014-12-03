Darren Ladner is a full stack developer. He is a web developer and web designer who has worked with all the common front-end technologies such as HTML, HTML5, CSS, CSS3, JavaScript and jQuery but most recently has been focusing on WordPress custom plugin development and WordPress custom theme designs over the past 5 years. Darren began his career at a small community college where he was their first webmaster and wore the hats of web designer, web developer and database administrator. After several years, he left there to do some freelance work and then finally ended up at a car finance company where he created a custom WordPress theme, multiple custom WordPress plugins and an administrative Content Management System.