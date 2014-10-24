Divi: the Drag and Drop WordPress Theme

Not everyone who uses WordPress is a web designer or developer. In fact, understanding how to build a custom WordPress theme takes a good knowledge of PHP. Theme development company ‘Elegant Themes’ realized that users wanted to be able to design their own site layout inside of WordPress. They developed the Divi drag-and-drop WordPress theme to make it easy for WordPress users to build their own custom sites, without knowledge of code. If you haven’t had a chance to look at the Divi WordPress theme, let’s take a look at some of its amazing features.

Layouts

You can use the traditional WordPress interface, or you can use the Divi page builder. This enables you to stack and arrange components that are pre-made for specific purposes.

One of the options inside of Divi is the ability to choose a pre-made layout. This is a pre-built page design already built into your Divi WordPress theme. These pre-made layouts enable you to edit each module and replace the content with your own. This takes the difficulty out of design and development for your WordPress site.

Pre-made layouts range from landing pages, to home pages, shops portfolios, corporate, masonry layouts, and more. There are many options to choose from. Clicking load will automatically enable this layout for the page that you’re working on.

If you don’t use a pre-made layout, you can build your own. You can set your site up to have multiple columns simply by clicking in the window to add columns. You can determine whether you’d like a three column layout, a four column layout and any other variation you might expect.

If you want something a little more varied, you can click on the option in the bottom left to add a specialty section. These sections have more intricate and advanced layouts than the typical multi-column choice. Depending on your content, you can really mix it up with the special layout sections.

Modules

There are modules for just about anything you could think of that you’d expect to see on any business or personal website. If you think about your website as a stack of blocks on top of one another, then it’s easy to stack and arrange these modules to fit together to build your page layouts. For example, you can click the slider module and choose to create a full width slider at the top of your page.

Depending on what type of page you’re trying to create, you can add things like filterable portfolios or pricing tables. This makes it easy for you to focus on your content, without worrying about how to build it.

There are some really interesting modules in this collection, such as bar and circle counters, as well as number counters. If you really want to show off any statistics for data in an interesting way, these counters can be animated.

Options

Each module has a lot of different options, giving you ultimate control over how your website will look and behave. These options will allow you to change colors, add background images, and you can even animate how they fade in as the user scrolls down the page.

For example, the image slider can be a full width slider, or you can change the layout so that there is an image on one side and text on another. With just a couple of clicks of your mouse you can greatly change the layout of your site. You can even add features like login forms and call to action buttons that lead users throughout your site.

You can add features that you would expect to see in any other website, such as tabs and accordions. You can also insert full width images, as well as a working contact form on any page and in any location. You can even insert your shop anywhere you want and customize it with the settings that are available.

Ease of Use

The thing that stands out for me with the Divi WordPress theme is how easy it is to use. The entire interface, from start to finish is drag and drop. If you need to reorder the content or move it around, you simply place your mouse on the module and click and drag it in place.

This theme is perfect for anyone who wants to create a custom layout, but who doesn’t know anything about how to code a WordPress theme of their own. It keeps the website design process more visual.

Animations

Even if you don’t know how to code a WordPress theme, there are built–in options for advanced features. If you can fill out a form or click buttons, you can add animations to your site. Certain modules give you the ability to animate how content appears. You can have content fade in, or you can choose for it to slide in from top to bottom or left to right.

The user experience is excellent when you choose this option. As the visitor scrolls down, content fades in, or it slides from a particular direction and falls into place as they scroll. You can even set it so that your site displays the parallax effect, where an image appears to be layered behind your content.

You can toggle features on and off with the different settings that are available. You can make icons or blurbs into live links that connect to other areas, or you can turn it off altogether.

Videos & Background Images

Divi gives you the ability to create custom sliders for the header of your site. You also have the ability to place a YouTube Video, or an MP4 on your site. You can set the background to a specified color, or you can upload a large image to use as a full screen background.

Conclusion

The ability to create a completely customized look for your site is where Divi stands out as a WordPress theme. You can do just about anything imaginable, simply by toggling options on and off. You have full control over colors and fonts, and the layout options provide infinite possibilities. If you don’t know how to code your own WordPress theme, but you want a beautiful custom website, Divi may be just the theme you’re looking for.