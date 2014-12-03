Video: PHP Tags in WordPress
This screencast is designed to give web designers without any PHP knowledge a brief overview of the PHP tags (code) that is used in creating a WordPress Theme.
If you want to be able to create a WordPress theme for your client, then you will need to also know some PHP code. You do not have to be a PHP master nor do you need to be an intermediate PHP developer to create a WordPress theme.
This screencast is not a complete in-depth course on how to create a WordPress Theme. The goal of this screencast is to show a quick overview of WordPress PHP. This course will expose you to some very simple PHP basics, overview the WordPress theme folder structure and then we will go over the specific PHP code that is used when designing a WordPress theme.
Darren Ladner is a full stack developer. He is a web developer and web designer who has worked with all the common front-end technologies such as HTML, HTML5, CSS, CSS3, JavaScript and jQuery but most recently has been focusing on WordPress custom plugin development and WordPress custom theme designs over the past 5 years. Darren began his career at a small community college where he was their first webmaster and wore the hats of web designer, web developer and database administrator. After several years, he left there to do some freelance work and then finally ended up at a car finance company where he created a custom WordPress theme, multiple custom WordPress plugins and an administrative Content Management System.
