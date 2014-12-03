Video: PHP Tags in WordPress

This screencast is designed to give web designers without any PHP knowledge a brief overview of the PHP tags (code) that is used in creating a WordPress Theme.

If you want to be able to create a WordPress theme for your client, then you will need to also know some PHP code. You do not have to be a PHP master nor do you need to be an intermediate PHP developer to create a WordPress theme.

This screencast is not a complete in-depth course on how to create a WordPress Theme. The goal of this screencast is to show a quick overview of WordPress PHP. This course will expose you to some very simple PHP basics, overview the WordPress theme folder structure and then we will go over the specific PHP code that is used when designing a WordPress theme.