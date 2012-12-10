Rakhitha Nimesh is a software engineer and writer from Sri Lanka. He likes to develop applications and write on latest technologies. He is available for freelance writing and WordPress development. You can read his latest book on Building Impressive Presentations with Impress.js. He is a regular contributor to 1stWebDesigner, Tuts+ network and SitePoint network. Make sure to follow him on Google+.
Rakhitha's articles
Building an Image Gallery Component with Polymer
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh teaches you how to create an Image Gallery as a web component suing Polymer 1.0.
Understanding the Power of WordPress Page Builders
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
In this article we take a look at the power of WordPress page builders and their usage, covering 3 of the most popular page builder options available today.
Paginating Real-Time Data with Cursor Based Pagination
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh dissects, explains and implements real time data pagination with cursor based pagination
Developing a Password Strength Plugin with jQuery
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article uses jQuery and zxcvbn to create a plugin that detects the strength of a proposed password.
Building a Twitter Hashtag Contest – Creating and Counting Tweets
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh wraps up the series by completing the hashtag contest app with Twitter's API
Building a Twitter Hashtag Contest – Registering the App
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh explains how you can build a hashtag contest in PHP with Twitter's API
Understanding Masonry Layout
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article explores Masonry layout, a type of grid layout that easily supports items of variable size.
Creating Intro.js Powered Tours in WordPress
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This tutorial teaches readers how to integrate Intro.js and WordPress in order to create product tours.
An Introduction to Product Tours with Intro.js
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article introduces the concept of product tours. From there, the Intro.js library is used to show how product tours are created.
Translation and Text-to-Speech with Microsoft Translator
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to implement translation and speech synthesis with Microsoft Translator
Beginners Guide to DOM Selection with jQuery
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Planning a Perfect WordPress Forms Plugin
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Building Amazing Presentations with WImpress
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
In this tutorial, we are going to look at the possibilities of enhancing the default features of impress.js while building an interactive presentation with WImpress.
Integrating impress.js into WordPress
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Manage Complexity with the Facade Pattern
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Design patterns standardize common solutions for the problems we face in developing complex software. One such problem is managing a complex series of actions in a workflow. The Facade pattern helps hide the complexity to expose a clean, neat API. See exactly what Facade is and how help us write good code.
Extending Twig Templates: Inheritance, Filters, and Functions
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Reuse templates and features in multiple places throughout your PHP code by extending Twig templates by using template inheritance, functions, and filters.
Multi-Language Support in CodeIgniter
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
CodeIgniter comes with multi-language support which lets us present our application's interface in different languages without duplicating existing code.
Customizing WordPress Themes with Action Hooks
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
In this tutorial, you will learn how to customize WordPress themes with Action Hooks.
Practical Aspects of the Adapter Pattern
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
The Adapter pattern is a design pattern which is commonly used to manage changes in development; see how to use it to minimize the impact of changes.
Integrating Open Authentication using Opauth
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Opauth is an open source library created to standardize the authentication process among various open authentication service providers.
JavaScript Date Object: The Beginner’s Guide to JavaScript Date and Time
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides a very high level overview of the JavaScript Date object.
Simplifying Test Data Generation with Faker
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
The popular open source library Faker provides us with the ability to generate different data suitable for a wide range of scenarios.
WordPress Page Design: Shortcodes v Page Templates
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh takes a look at using shortcodes and page templates when creating a custom WordPress page design.
Why We Develop jQuery Plugins
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article explains why jQuery plugins are popular, and why many developers prefer them over plain JavaScript.
A Developer’s Guide to Using Free WordPress Plugins
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
WordPress developers write their own plugins, right? But what about if there's a great free plugin that's just right for the job? Rakhitha Nimesh thinks it through.
Dependency Injection with Pimple
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to use Pimple, a light weight container library, to keep code that takes advantage of dependency injection more maintainable.
Developing a Simple jQuery Game to Improve Your Memory
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article introduces a very simple memory game implemented on top of the jQuery library.
Understanding RequireJS for Effective JavaScript Module Loading
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides an overview of the RequireJS framework. RequireJS is used for managing dependencies in JavaScript projects.
Sharing Templates Between PHP and JavaScript
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
If your app depends on Ajax, it can be difficult to maintain both JavaScript and PHP templates without duplication. Share them using Mustache!
Creating HTML Templates with Mustache.js
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides an introduction to HTML templating in mustache.js.