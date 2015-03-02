Create a URL Shortener Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to create your own URL shortener plugin for WordPress using Google's URL Shortener API.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.2 (Powell) has just landed and it’s jam packed with goodness for users and developers alike. This article covers an overview of what to expect.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, Jérémy Heleine covers the WordPress Links Manager, taking a closer look into the main function of the WordPress Links Manager API.
By Aleksander Koko,
The first of a four part series on Docker. This article (part 1) is an introduction to Docker and how you can start using Docker for WordPress projects.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa provides a summary of the top plugins in use by the top 500K sites using WordPress, broken down by category.
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, we show you how to enable two-factor authentication for WordPress using Google Authenticator and Google's 2-Step Verification.
By James George,
With a search replacement plugin, you can add powerful search features to your WordPress site, making it easy for visitors to find what they're looking for.
By Elio Qoshi,
If you're organizing an event, then check out this article from Elio Qoshi that covers some of the best WordPress themes and plugins for managing events.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, we are going to look at some important native functions that can secure, clean and check data that is coming in or going out of WordPress.
By Amit Diwan,
We look at WordPress anti-spam plugins, side-by-side: Akismet, Antispam Bee, Growmap Anti Spambot Plugin, WP-SpamShield Anti-Spam and WordPress Zero Spam.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa shows you the various ways WordPress can integrate with external SMTP services to increase reliability when sending email.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty covers some of the popular methods and plugins used to prevent brute force attacks against WordPress sites.
By Jérémy Heleine,
We explore the benefits of the WordPress Links Manager, which allows you to easily modify, remove or add links rather than hardcoding them in your HTML.
By Charles Costa,
WordPress hosts are a dime a dozen, and unfortunately even for a technically savvy person, it can be difficult to differentiate between a reputable host.
By Sally Wood,
WordPress users have a wide range of options for visual content creation. With a few plugins and design tools, we can take our imagery to the next level.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we cover the various feed formats WordPress provides and how to access them. We'll also look at customizing these feeds programmatically.
By Nataliya Bogdanets,
In this article, Nataliya Bogdanets tackles the common concerns with WordPress migrations, including the various options and tools at your disposal.
By Amit Diwan,
In this article we compare the top WordPress SEO plugins side-by-side, examining the key features and options we’d expect to see in a good SEO plugin.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress maintenance can often be seen as a chore, but as you'll discover, with the right tools and processes you can save time and avoid costly outages.
By Richa Jain,
Are you ready to launch your latest website? Richa Jain walks us through 10 important questions that she uses before signing off on any website project.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article Narayan Prusty demonstrates how you can easily cache data use the WordPress Transients API.
By James Steinbach,
WordPress sticky headers run into a problem when the admin bar is visible. In this article, James Steinbach shows us how to use CSS (and Sass) to fix this.
By Andrew Renaut,
If you're looking at moving from All in One SEO to WordPress SEO by Yoast plugin, this guide will bring you up to speed with exactly what you need to know.
By James George,
This article serves as an introduction to using ZURB Foundation for WordPress theme development, covering the more popular starter themes and frameworks.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to easily build your own Most Commented On Posts plugin. This is a great way of showcasing your most popular content.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
By Jacob McMillen,
In this article, Jacob McMillen reviews 6 useful and completely free WordPress plugins that will help boost your WordPress website’s revenue.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, Firdaus Zahari covers the basic anatomy of the WP_Error class, how it works and how to integrate the WP_Error class within our application.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article, Narayan Prusty demonstrates and shows you how you can easily build your own social sharing plugin for WordPress from scratch.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor covers 13 of the best WordPress magazine themes currently available, with demonstrations of both paid and free themes.