Ezekiel 'Zeke' Gabrielse is a full-stack developer and designer currently based in North Texas. He loves open source, adventure and a good, challenging project to work on. Check him out on GitHub, Twitter and his personal blog.
Introducing Theme Juice for Local WordPress Development
In this article we introduce Theme Juice, a command line utility for modern WordPress development that will help you leave your old MAMP workflow behind.
Programmatically Creating WordPress Posts from CSV Data
This article covers how to create WordPress posts from CSV data by taking data from CSV files and turning it into WordPress posts for a custom post type.
Rapid Responsive Development with Sass and Flint
Ezekiel Gabrielse walks us through his new Sass-based grid framework called Flint, showing us how it can speed up responsive development time.