Jason Daszkewicz
Jason is a renowned WordPress development professional who works with WordSuccor Ltd. He is a passionate blogger who loves to write and share everything about WordPress and new web design technologies.
Jason's articles
How to Use AMP with WordPress
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Have you used Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages to display your content to mobile audiences? Take a look at some pointers on using AMP with WordPress here!
WordPress Multilingual Plugins to Level Up Your Global Reach
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Increasing global reach is something every developer and website owner should consider. Jason Daszkewicz covers the top multilingual plugins available.
Improving WordPress with These Newly Released Plugins
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Jason Daszkewicz compiled a list of newly released WordPress plugins in 2016 that can really skyrocket your website traffic and sales.