Easy Deployment of PHP Applications with Deployer
By Younes Rafie,
Younes demonstrates Deployer, a tool for deploying PHP applications to live, development, or staging servers with just a few lines of PHP code.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham dives into Vagga - a lightweight alternative to Docker useful for containerized development environments - and builds a PHP environment!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues the movie prediction app building process, this time nelisting the full power of Lumen, ElasticSearch, and PredictionIO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern creates a movie recommendation app with PredictionIO - a free machine learning engine
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt dives deeper into PHP macros, using them to add some functional programming to PHP!
By Daniel Sipos,
Continuing the series on Drupal entity validation and typed data, Danny now teaches us how to extend this system with custom constraints and violations
By Reza Lavarian,
A comprehensive introduction into cronjobs - how to use them, how to interpret the crontab format, and more
By Daniel Sipos,
Drupal 8 has a new approach for validating data and restricting it to specific types and type classes. Danny will show you the ropes!
By Christopher Pitt,
Composer recently went into beta and made plugin development much easier. Chris Pitt shows you how by developing an "evil" data-snooping plugin!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny explains how to theme views in Drupal8 by making Drupal output native Bootstrap tabs!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris demonstrates using Yay, a library for building PHP macros - syntax sugar for the language that doesn't rely on PHP extensions or blood magic
By Bruno Skvorc,
Controlling access to methods and classes rather than routes? This is where Rauth comes in - a package for full, granular access control in your whole app!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel goes through the simple process of setting up a powerful LAMP stack on AWS with Zend Server, for high traffic cloud-safe web applications!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny explains migrations in Drupal 8 and demonstrates them on a simple example, paving the way for more complex operations
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt revises his previous implementation of the range operator in PHP and improves on it with some much needed extra functionality
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt implements the range operator in PHP - come along and learn how to hack the internals of your favorite programming language!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Glide - an image manipulation library for easy dynamic on-demand image resizing for all the screen sizes!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a Hacker News reader with a local cache from nothing with the Lumen microframework!
By Bruno Skvorc,
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris introduces Socketize, a "sockets-as-a-service" layer that helps you implement websockets into apps with zero overhead, then adds them to a PHP script!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the entire process of contributing to an open source project - from contact with the author to sending PRs. Come see how it works!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos goes through the brand new process of setting up Drupal 8 with Composer, and introduces the "Drupal Packagist", a Packagist just for Drupal!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the process of building a custom Svbtle-clone theme for Spress, the static site generator inspired by Sculpin.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to use the Github web UI to sync a fork with the original repo quickly and easily, all without the use of a CLI
By Vitalij Mik,
Vitalij Mik goes through a from-scratch UseCase implementation to demonstrate Clean Code Architecture and Test Driven Development on a Guestbook app!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on his original Unity-based Pong clone to imitate the classic Pong UI and to add improved gameplay.