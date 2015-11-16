3 More Joins You Should Be Familiar With
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace covers three SQL join approaches which can aid you in filtering your data. If you're an SQL newbie, this post will teach you valuable things!
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie looks at building awesome OctoberCMS form field widgets for deeply customized inputs and making OctoberCMS a true business-worthy CMS
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles takes you on a journey to create the old Pong game in Unity, from start to finish. Looking to get your foot in the game dev door? Go!
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and teaches you how to set up an example application with a custom virtual server. Your apps have never been this fast!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains Commands and Command Buses, demonstrating their use with Tactician, a popular Command Bus package for PHP
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on a previously written tutorial by adding a pause, a main menu, and a game over screen to his Dodger game clone in Unity.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In December of 2015, we put out a survey asking you what you liked or disliked about our PHP channel. Now, let's look at the results!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny goes through the process of explaining and using Drupal 8 plugin derivatives - a most versatile approach to upgrading any Drupal app!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes writes an entire Notejam app from scratch in this in-depth tutorial and analysis of the high-speed Blink framework
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Lavaryen explains the Blackfire profiler in depth and demonstrates its use on a simple script, laying the groundwork for further exploration on your end!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos takes a break from Drupal to teach us about Wunderlist and it's (almost) brand new API - see how easy it is to build custom todo UIs!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
By Bruno Skvorc,
2015 was epic for the PHP channel at SitePoint - but we've got an even bigger appetite for 2016. Help us improve by filling out a short survey!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This month's sourcehunt promotes social network toolkits, command line interface menus, microframeworks, PHP extension managers, and more!
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace walks us through a paradigm-shifting new template engine, Transphporm, which uses CSS selectors to alter template content. Intrigued? Come see!
By Reza Lavarian,
Ever wondered how to quickly add that "Xmas mode" or holiday promotion to your site? Feature toggling to the rescue! Check out Qandidate's Toggle!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny, our Drupal expert, explains and demonstrates a Drupal 8 queue, implementing a queue handler that can be both triggered manually, or via Cron.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about PHP 7 - its new features, its performance upgrades, places to host it, how to develop with it locally, and more
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza explains how we can use PDFtk to fill out PDF forms programmatically, and then builds a class around the functionality to make things even easier!
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains the Aggregate pattern and implements it on top of Laravel's Eloquent. Feeling the pro thirst? Give this advanced tutorial a go!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues where he left off in the last part, and implements liking, watchlisting and uploading of videos into his Slim application!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern goes through the process of building a sample video search application consuming Vimeo's API, using the Slim framework. Don't change the channel!
By Phil Sturgeon,
Phil Sturgeon talks about his experience in Ruby-land after having been in PHP for ages. What does he like? What does he dislike? Find out in PHP vs Ruby!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the latest edition of Sourcehunt, we look at encryption/decryption, validation, payments, a new CMS, background jobs, and much more - come contribute!
By Shameer C,
Shameer quickly explains the gargantuan user management plugin for Symfony2: FOSUserBundle. Learn how to register, log in, and more!