Disco with Design Patterns: A Fresh Look at Dependency Injection
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt features a PHP-7 only alternative to Laravel, input validation, HPKP, strict PHP object signatures, and more.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel implements the Halite library in a sample email sending application, to get symmetrically encrypted emails going for full communication security!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny teaches you how to build Doctrine-style PHP annotations for your own custom projects!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco introduces Laravel Doctrine, and builds a sample app with it - come learn about this powerful ORM + Framework mix!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Installing composer packages globally can cause some dependency conflicts. Here's how to get around it with the help of a new, alternative tool.
By Bruno Skvorc,
A quick solution to getting rid of the 502 Nginx error when developing locally with Opera
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris makes his cheap Fitbit vibrate on new Twitter DMs - emulated pager AND a silent wake-up alarm? WIN!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt was building a testing suite which compares screenshots of websites before/after. For that, he needed image diffing. See how he did it!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes take a more detailed look at php-intl, this time focusing on localized dates, currencies, numbers, calendars, and more
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and benchmarks it against Symfony to dispel the rumors of bas performance. Does he succeed? Tune in to find out!
By Younes Rafie,
Confused by php-intl and localization in general? Don't be! Younes explains what it's all about and guides us through some examples!
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at the Marvel API, a tool provided by Marvel for developers to get access to the 70-plus years of Marvel comics data.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman explains what the ELK stack is, how to install it, and how to make it analyze the logs of the typical LAMP stack
By Reza Lavarian,
Did you miss the PHPUnit 5 train? Hop on board and find out what's new!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laravel Valet is an OSX-only light-weight alternative to Vagrant for those quick, demo, throwaway projects.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt goes from zero to hero in a post detailing the process of building an actual business app from scratch with Laravel Spark!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at Pagekit, a CMS that recently reached V1 and offers what few others do out of the box, without being bloated. There is a caveat, though...
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt looks at SparkPost, talks to their devangelist, and demonstrates a simple integration, building the foundation for more complex posts
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this edition of sourcehunt, we look at cron managers for PHP, a Laravel Hackathon starter kit, a PHP-GUI package that lets you do desktop-PHP, and more
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explains the concept of transducers and demonstrates their use in PHP with Michael Dowling's library
By Bruno Skvorc,
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas dives back into contributing to PHP's core - after covering documentation fixes last time, this time he fixes an actual bug in PHP. Learn how!
By Thomas Punt,
Contributing to PHP isn't nearly as difficult as it seems. In this post, Thomas shows you how to add patches to the online documentation for PHP!