Let’s Compare: RunCloud vs Forge vs ServerPilot
Cloud deployment SaaS compared: Runcloud vs ServerPilot vs Laravel Forge - who's cheapest? Who's simplest? Who's got the features?
Chris uses ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets to demonstrate how we can procedurally generate game terrain for our rip-off of Stardew Valley!
Symfony's Console can be used in any non-Symfony project to develop command line apps. Learn about console helpers in this tutorial by Claudio Ribeiro!
Chris bootstraps a basic Stardew-Valley-like game in this game development with PHP post, using an async server, preprocessors, and ReactJS!
Kirk Madera goes through the process of creating the R side of a blog module CRUD in this quick, 10-minute Zend Expressive tutorial, demonstrating its power
Kirk presents a way to get going quickly with Zend Expressive, setting up an enterprise-ready application bootstrap in under 10 minutes. Awesome!
Christopher Pitt is back with another esoteric use case in PHP land - building custom compilers! Here he builds one which can process ReactJS code in PHP!
Heard of bitwise operators? Let's explore their practical application in storing and checking for user permissions, and whether this makes sense!
Younes present Postman - the API development tool of choice - in comprehensive detail. There's never been a better way to improve your API dev workflow!
Let's take a look at a new PHP experiment: PHPBot. An interactive PHP manual bot which returns code examples from the manual for easy copy-pasting!
Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
Sharoze asks some prominent community members about their development workflow - some answers are predictable, others will surprise. What can you relate to?
Tobias introduces us to the Neo4j bundle for Symfony. Dive into the mysterious (and mysteriously efficient) world that is graph databases with this tool!
Christopher goes through new features in Laravel 5.5, explaining and demonstrating each, and linking to further resources about them. Dive into 5.5 now!
Let's take a fresh look at PHPUnit - the de-facto TDD tool for PHP. We'll explain TDD on an example, implement code coverage, and more!
Claudio re-introduces you to Twig - the most popular stand-alone (not enslaved to a framework) template engine for PHP. Come see how easy to use it is!
Yazid adds real-time notifications to a simple blog CMS built on Laravel using only Laravel Echo and Pusher. Follow users and get notified when they post!
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
Chris writes test watchers: auto-compiling PHP from Preprocess files, and auto-testing after every file-change. No need to manually run PHPUnit ever again!
Christopher presents Eloquent's polymorphic relationships in a human-friendly way - come learn what they're all about and master this awesome ORM!
What is the theory of constraints, and can be it be applied to PHP application development? The answer to the latter is oh yes, and for the former, dive in!
Allan takes us on a ride in Machine Learning land with PHP-ML and explains how to develop a tweet sentiment analyzer with it (positive, negative, neutral)
Christian shows you how to deliver unexpected and large amounts of data (zip bombs) to people who might be attempting to access or crawl your server.
Let's build a Laravel powered lyrics website and give it the superpower of rapid fuzzy searching with Algolia and Laravel Scout!
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
Did you know PHP has an extension for determining genders of first names? It's quite pointless on all levels, and still in the core manual. Weird!
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
Chris explains what snapshot testing is on some ReactJS code, before applying it to PHP and giving you something to think about when you close this tab!
Let's design a Laravel application and integrate it with Twilio so users can make phone calls to the number and get weather forecasts - no data required!
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development