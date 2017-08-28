I am the Director of Technology at Robofirm with experience in Magento, Zend Framework, Symfony, and DevOps technologies. I work to ensure Robofirm continues to grow in its technical strengths and maintains a leading edge over the competition in order to allow delivery of higher quality work to our clients with less time and budget. I am a father of two girls and happily married. I code in my free time because it's fun to build new things. I also play guitar and listen to lots of heavy metal.