Creating Strictly Typed Arrays and Collections in PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert discusses an interesting approach to creating arrays and collections that automatically enforce certain types - both scalar and fully custom
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explains the most recent version of pthreads targeting PHP 7+ and demonstrates all the new features it brought along. Get started with parallelism!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco tells us about his workflow for building Laravel packages - from PSR-4 baby steps to Facades, Francesco justifies and explains the steps he takes.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj takes us through the basic process of setting up Continuous Deployment to a DigitalOcean server by means of Semaphore CI. Exciting!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laracon: the official Laravel conference, is online in this edition. Let's talk about online vs offline conferences, and how they help / hinder networking!
By Vlad Kobilansky,
Vlad considers the current state of PHP frameworks in 2017 - where are we? Where can we go from here? Which ones have the highest potential?
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes looks at Fractal - a PHP League package for formatting and transforming JSON, YAML, and other data formats to something consistent. APIs rejoice!
By Deji Akala,
We look at Sylius - a fully tested and super-robuts e-commerce platform/framework, and use it to learn some proper Test Driven Development!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sourcehunt Feb, apart from promoting really interesting open source repos, now also features an app idea of the month, worth a fortune. Check it out!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris goes through the whole process of building a PHP async library for converting HTML to PDF - magical stuff!
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio explores the Reddit API - from searching to authenticating with Oauth and downloading user data. Come tame this powerful beast!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Running into the cryptic "server" error when renewing your server's HTTPS certificates with LetsEncrypt? Here's how to solve it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Peridot - a testing suite with a different approach. Can we BDD test our units? Should we?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's January's Sourcehunt with 7 new libs/packages to keep and eye on or to contribute to. Use open source? Give back by helping out!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern builds a fully custom calendar application using the Google Calendar API and the Laravel framework - check it out!
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris Vundi focuses on fine tuning our online Laravel and Braintree courses website by tweaking the subscription plans and securing the app
By Christopher Vundi,
Let's build a subscription based courses-site with Laravel and Braintree! Come and learn how to start selling subscriptions with ease!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio presents Voyager - an admin interface for Laravel with database management, media library, and menu builder! Laravel is now even more user friendly!
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This year's final Sourcehunt deals with some packages and libraries that have potential and inertia, but never really got critical mass. Let's change that!
By Memi Allamani,
Memi Allamani takes you through a crash course of implementing a merged Google+ / Facebook login with Oauth.io
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!