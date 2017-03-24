Bert is a senior PHP developer living in Belgium and working at 2dotstwice (http://2dotstwice.be). While he started his career as a Drupal developer, his focus is now DDD and implementing REST API's with CQRS and Event Sourcing in micro-frameworks like Silex. In his spare time he likes to give back to the community by sharing knowledge in the form of articles, and by co-organizing PHP meetups.
Bert's articles
Poka Yoke – Saving Projects with Hyper-Defensive Programming
PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
Creating Strictly Typed Arrays and Collections in PHP
PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert discusses an interesting approach to creating arrays and collections that automatically enforce certain types - both scalar and fully custom