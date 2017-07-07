Allan MacGregor is a developer living and working in Toronto. Originally from Mexico, he freelanced his way through college before moving to Canada, in 2009. While he designed and developed dozens of projects with clients large and small, specializing in ecommerce websites; during that time he was one of the early adopters of Magento. In early 2010, he moved to Toronto to work at Demac Media as Magento Lead Developer and is currently their Director of Engineering.