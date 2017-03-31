Procedurally Generated Game Terrain with ReactJS, PHP, and WebsocketsBy Christopher Pitt
Game Development with PHP and ReactJS
- Game Development with ReactJS and PHP: How Compatible Are They?
- Procedurally Generated Game Terrain with ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets
Last time, I began telling you the story of how I wanted to make a game. I described how I set up the async PHP server, the Laravel Mix build chain, the ReactJS front-end, and the Web Sockets connecting all this together. Now, let me tell you about what happened when I starting building the game mechanics with this mix of ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets…
The code for this part can be found at: github.com/assertchris-tutorials/sitepoint-making-games/tree/part-2. I’ve tested it with PHP
7.1 and in a recent version of Google Chrome.
Making A Farm
“Let’s start simple. We have a 10 by 10 grid of tiles, filled with randomly generated stuff.”
I decided to represent the farm as a
Farm, and each tile as a
Patch:
namespace App\Model;
class Farm
{
private $width
{
get { return $this->width; }
}
private $height
{
get { return $this->height; }
}
public function __construct(int $width = 10,
int $height = 10)
{
$this->width = $width;
$this->height = $height;
}
}
This is from
app/Model/FarmModel.pre
I thought it would be a fun time to try out the class accessors macro by declaring private properties with public getters. For this I had to install
pre/class-accessors (via
composer require).
I then changed the socket code to allow for new farms to be created on request:
namespace App\Socket;
use Aerys\Request;
use Aerys\Response;
use Aerys\Websocket;
use Aerys\Websocket\Endpoint;
use Aerys\Websocket\Message;
use App\Model\FarmModel;
class GameSocket implements Websocket
{
private $farms = [];
public function onData(int $clientId,
Message $message)
{
$body = yield $message;
if ($body === "new-farm") {
$farm = new FarmModel();
$payload = json_encode([
"farm" => [
"width" => $farm->width,
"height" => $farm->height,
],
]);
yield $this->endpoint->send(
$payload, $clientId
);
$this->farms[$clientId] = $farm;
}
}
public function onClose(int $clientId,
int $code, string $reason)
{
unset($this->connections[$clientId]);
unset($this->farms[$clientId]);
}
// ...
}
This is from
app/Socket/GameSocket.pre
I noticed how similar this
GameSocket was to the previous one I had; except instead of broadcasting an echo I was checking for
new-farm and sending a message back only to the client that had asked.
“Perhaps it’s a good time to get less generic with the ReactJS code. I’m going to rename
component.jsx to
farm.jsx.”
import React from "react"
class Farm extends React.Component
{
componentWillMount()
{
this.socket = new WebSocket(
"ws://127.0.0.1:8080/ws"
)
this.socket.addEventListener(
"message", this.onMessage
)
// DEBUG
this.socket.addEventListener("open", () => {
this.socket.send("new-farm")
})
}
}
export default Farm
This is from
assets/js/farm.jsx
In fact, the only other thing I changed was sending
new-farm instead of
hello world. Everything else was the same. I did have to change the
app.jsx code though:
import React from "react"
import ReactDOM from "react-dom"
import Farm from "./farm"
ReactDOM.render(
<Farm />,
document.querySelector(".app")
)
This is from
assets/js/app.jsx
It was far from where I needed to be, but using these changes I could see the class accessors in action, as well as prototype a kind of request/response pattern for future Web Socket interactions. I opened the console, and saw
{"farm":{"width":10,"height":10}}.
“Great!”
Then I created a
Patch class to represent each tile. I figured this was where a lot of the game’s logic would happen:
namespace App\Model;
class PatchModel
{
private $x
{
get { return $this->x; }
}
private $y
{
get { return $this->y; }
}
public function __construct(int $x, int $y)
{
$this->x = $x;
$this->y = $y;
}
}
This is from
app/Model/PatchModel.pre
I’d need to create as many patches as there are spaces in a new
Farm. I could do this as part of
FarmModel construction:
namespace App\Model;
class FarmModel
{
private $width
{
get { return $this->width; }
}
private $height
{
get { return $this->height; }
}
private $patches
{
get { return $this->patches; }
}
public function __construct($width = 10, $height = 10)
{
$this->width = $width;
$this->height = $height;
$this->createPatches();
}
private function createPatches()
{
for ($i = 0; $i < $this->width; $i++) {
$this->patches[$i] = [];
for ($j = 0; $j < $this->height; $j++) {
$this->patches[$i][$j] =
new PatchModel($i, $j);
}
}
}
}
This is from
app/Model/FarmModel.pre
For each cell I created a new
PatchModel object. These were pretty simple to begin with, but they needed an element of randomness. A way to grow trees, weeds, flowers; at least to begin with:
public function start(int $width, int $height,
array $patches)
{
if (!$this->started && random_int(0, 10) > 7) {
$this->started = true;
return true;
}
return false;
}
This is from
app/Model/PatchModel.pre
I thought I’d begin just by randomly growing a patch. This didn’t change the external state of the patch, but it did give me a way to test how they were started by the farm:
namespace App\Model;
use Amp;
use Amp\Coroutine;
use Closure;
class FarmModel
{
private $onGrowth
{
get { return $this->onGrowth; }
}
private $patches
{
get { return $this->patches; }
}
public function __construct(int $width = 10,
int $height = 10, Closure $onGrowth)
{
$this->width = $width;
$this->height = $height;
$this->onGrowth = $onGrowth;
}
public async function createPatches()
{
$patches = [];
for ($i = 0; $i < $this->width; $i++) {
$this->patches[$i] = [];
for ($j = 0; $j < $this->height; $j++) {
$this->patches[$i][$j] = $patches[] =
new PatchModel($i, $j);
}
}
foreach ($patches as $patch) {
$growth = $patch->start(
$this->width,
$this->height,
$this->patches
);
if ($growth) {
$closure = $this->onGrowth;
$result = $closure($patch);
if ($result instanceof Coroutine) {
yield $result;
}
}
}
}
// ...
}
This is from
app/Model/FarmModel.pre
There was a lot going on here. For starters, I introduced an
async function keyword using a macro. You see, Amp handles the
yield keyword by resolving Promises. More to the point: when Amp sees the
yield keyword, it assumes what is being yielded is a Coroutine (in most cases).
I could have made the
createPatches function a normal function, and just returned a Coroutine from it, but that was such a common piece of code that I might as well have created a special macro for it. At the same time, I could replace code I had made in the previous part:
async function mix($path) {
$manifest = yield Amp\File\get(
.."/public/mix-manifest.json"
);
$manifest = json_decode($manifest, true);
if (isset($manifest[$path])) {
return $manifest[$path];
}
throw new Exception("{$path} not found");
}
This is from
helpers.pre
Previously, I had to make a generator, and then wrap it in a new
Coroutine:
use Amp\Coroutine;
function mix($path) {
$generator = () => {
$manifest = yield Amp\File\get(
.."/public/mix-manifest.json"
);
$manifest = json_decode($manifest, true);
if (isset($manifest[$path])) {
return $manifest[$path];
}
throw new Exception("{$path} not found");
};
return new Coroutine($generator());
}
I began the
createPatches method as before, creating new
PatchModel objects for each
x and
y in the grid. Then I started another loop, to call the
start method on each patch. I would have done these in the same step, but I wanted my
start method to be able to inspect the surrounding patches. That meant I would have to create all of them first, before working out which patches were around each other.
I also changed
FarmModel to accept an
onGrowth closure. The idea was that I could call that closure if a patch grew (even during the bootstrapping phase).
Each time a patch grew, I reset the
$changes variable. This ensured the patches would keep growing until an entire pass of the farm yielded no changes. I also invoked the
onGrowth closure. I wanted to allow
onGrowth to be a normal closure, or even to return a
Coroutine. That’s why I needed to make
createPatches an
async function.
Note: Admittedly, allowing
onGrowth coroutines complicated things a bit, but I saw it as essential for allowing other async actions when a patch grew. Perhaps later I’d want to send a socket message, and I could only do that if
yield worked inside
onGrowth. I could only yield
onGrowth if
createPatches was an
async function. And because
createPatches was an
async function, I would need to yield it inside
GameSocket.
“It’s easy to get turned off by all the things that need learning when making one’s first async PHP application. Don’t give up too soon!”
The last bit of code I needed to write to check that this was all working was in
GameSocket:
if ($body === "new-farm") {
$patches = [];
$farm = new FarmModel(10, 10,
function (PatchModel $patch) use (&$patches) {
array_push($patches, [
"x" => $patch->x,
"y" => $patch->y,
]);
}
);
yield $farm->createPatches();
$payload = json_encode([
"farm" => [
"width" => $farm->width,
"height" => $farm->height,
],
"patches" => $patches,
]);
yield $this->endpoint->send(
$payload, $clientId
);
$this->farms[$clientId] = $farm;
}
This is from
app/Socket/GameSocket.pre
This was only slightly more complex than the previous code I had. I needed to provide a third parameter to the
FarmModel constructor, and yield
$farm->createPatches() so that each could have a chance to randomize. After that, I just needed to pass a snapshot of the patches to the socket payload.
Random patches for each farm
“What if I start each patch as dry dirt? Then I could make some patches have weeds, and others have trees…”
I set about customizing the patches:
private $started = false;
private $wet {
get { return $this->wet ?: false; }
};
private $type {
get { return $this->type ?: "dirt"; }
};
public function start(int $width, int $height,
array $patches)
{
if ($this->started) {
return false;
}
if (random_int(0, 100) < 90) {
return false;
}
$this->started = true;
$this->type = "weed";
return true;
}
This is from
app/Model/PatchModel.pre
I changed the order of logic around a bit, exiting early if the patch had already been started. I also reduced the chance of growth. If neither of these early exits happened, the patch type would be changed to weed.
I could then use this type as part of the socket message payload:
$farm = new FarmModel(10, 10,
function (PatchModel $patch) use (&$patches) {
array_push($patches, [
"x" => $patch->x,
"y" => $patch->y,
"wet" => $patch->wet,
"type" => $patch->type,
]);
}
);
This is from
app/Socket/GameSocket.pre
Rendering The Farm
I was time to show the farm, using the ReactJS workflow I had setup previously. I was already getting the
width and
height of the farm, so I could make every block dry dirt (unless it was supposed to grow a weed):
import React from "react"
class Farm extends React.Component
{
constructor()
{
super()
this.onMessage = this.onMessage.bind(this)
this.state = {
"farm": {
"width": 0,
"height": 0,
},
"patches": [],
};
}
componentWillMount()
{
this.socket = new WebSocket(
"ws://127.0.0.1:8080/ws"
)
this.socket.addEventListener(
"message", this.onMessage
)
// DEBUG
this.socket.addEventListener("open", () => {
this.socket.send("new-farm")
})
}
onMessage(e)
{
let data = JSON.parse(e.data);
if (data.farm) {
this.setState({"farm": data.farm})
}
if (data.patches) {
this.setState({"patches": data.patches})
}
}
componentWillUnmount()
{
this.socket.removeEventListener(this.onMessage)
this.socket = null
}
render() {
let rows = []
let farm = this.state.farm
let statePatches = this.state.patches
for (let y = 0; y < farm.height; y++) {
let patches = []
for (let x = 0; x < farm.width; x++) {
let className = "patch"
statePatches.forEach((patch) => {
if (patch.x === x && patch.y === y) {
className += " " + patch.type
if (patch.wet) {
className += " " + wet
}
}
})
patches.push(
<div className={className}
key={x + "x" + y} />
)
}
rows.push(
<div className="row" key={y}>
{patches}
</div>
)
}
return (
<div className="farm">{rows}</div>
)
}
}
export default Farm
This is from
assets/js/app.jsx
I had forgotten to explain much of what the previous
Farm component was doing. React components were a different way of thinking about how to build interfaces. They changed one’s thought process from “how do I interact with the DOM when I want to change something” to “what should the DOM look like with any given context”.
I was meant to think about the
render method as only executing once, and that everything it produced would be dumped into the DOM. I could use methods like
componentWillMount and
componentWillUnmount as ways to hook into other data points (like Web Sockets). And as I received updates through the Web Socket, I could update the component’s state, so long as I had set the initial state in the constructor.
This resulted in an ugly, albeit functional set of divs. I set about adding some styling:
namespace App\Action;
use Aerys\Request;
use Aerys\Response;
class HomeAction
{
public function __invoke(Request $request,
Response $response)
{
$js = yield mix("/js/app.js");
$css = yield mix("/css/app.css");
$response->end("
<link rel='stylesheet' href='{$css}' />
<div class='app'></div>
<script src='{$js}'></script>
");
}
}
This is from
app/Action/HomeAction.pre
.row {
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
.patch {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
display: inline-block;
background-color: sandybrown;
&.weed {
background-color: green;
}
}
}
This is from
assets/scss/app.scss
The generated farms now had a bit of colour to them:
“You get a farm, you get a farm…”
Summary
This is by no means a complete game. It lacked vital things like player input and player characters. It wasn’t very multiplayer. But this session resulted in a deeper understanding of ReactJS components, Web Socket communication, and preprocessor macros.
I was looking forward to the next part, wherein I could start taking player input, and changing the farm. Perhaps I’d even start on the player login system.
Stay tuned!