Procedurally Generated Game Terrain with ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets

Last time, I began telling you the story of how I wanted to make a game. I described how I set up the async PHP server, the Laravel Mix build chain, the ReactJS front-end, and the Web Sockets connecting all this together. Now, let me tell you about what happened when I starting building the game mechanics with this mix of ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets…

The code for this part can be found at: github.com/assertchris-tutorials/sitepoint-making-games/tree/part-2. I’ve tested it with PHP 7.1 and in a recent version of Google Chrome.

Making A Farm

“Let’s start simple. We have a 10 by 10 grid of tiles, filled with randomly generated stuff.”

I decided to represent the farm as a Farm , and each tile as a Patch :

namespace App\Model; class Farm { private $width { get { return $this->width; } } private $height { get { return $this->height; } } public function __construct(int $width = 10, int $height = 10) { $this->width = $width; $this->height = $height; } }

This is from app/Model/FarmModel.pre

I thought it would be a fun time to try out the class accessors macro by declaring private properties with public getters. For this I had to install pre/class-accessors (via composer require ).

I then changed the socket code to allow for new farms to be created on request:

namespace App\Socket; use Aerys\Request; use Aerys\Response; use Aerys\Websocket; use Aerys\Websocket\Endpoint; use Aerys\Websocket\Message; use App\Model\FarmModel; class GameSocket implements Websocket { private $farms = []; public function onData(int $clientId, Message $message) { $body = yield $message; if ($body === "new-farm") { $farm = new FarmModel(); $payload = json_encode([ "farm" => [ "width" => $farm->width, "height" => $farm->height, ], ]); yield $this->endpoint->send( $payload, $clientId ); $this->farms[$clientId] = $farm; } } public function onClose(int $clientId, int $code, string $reason) { unset($this->connections[$clientId]); unset($this->farms[$clientId]); } // ... }

This is from app/Socket/GameSocket.pre

I noticed how similar this GameSocket was to the previous one I had; except instead of broadcasting an echo I was checking for new-farm and sending a message back only to the client that had asked.

“Perhaps it’s a good time to get less generic with the ReactJS code. I’m going to rename component.jsx to farm.jsx .”

import React from "react" class Farm extends React.Component { componentWillMount() { this.socket = new WebSocket( "ws://127.0.0.1:8080/ws" ) this.socket.addEventListener( "message", this.onMessage ) // DEBUG this.socket.addEventListener("open", () => { this.socket.send("new-farm") }) } } export default Farm

This is from assets/js/farm.jsx

In fact, the only other thing I changed was sending new-farm instead of hello world . Everything else was the same. I did have to change the app.jsx code though:

import React from "react" import ReactDOM from "react-dom" import Farm from "./farm" ReactDOM.render( <Farm />, document.querySelector(".app") )

This is from assets/js/app.jsx

It was far from where I needed to be, but using these changes I could see the class accessors in action, as well as prototype a kind of request/response pattern for future Web Socket interactions. I opened the console, and saw {"farm":{"width":10,"height":10}} .

“Great!”

Then I created a Patch class to represent each tile. I figured this was where a lot of the game’s logic would happen:

namespace App\Model; class PatchModel { private $x { get { return $this->x; } } private $y { get { return $this->y; } } public function __construct(int $x, int $y) { $this->x = $x; $this->y = $y; } }

This is from app/Model/PatchModel.pre

I’d need to create as many patches as there are spaces in a new Farm . I could do this as part of FarmModel construction:

namespace App\Model; class FarmModel { private $width { get { return $this->width; } } private $height { get { return $this->height; } } private $patches { get { return $this->patches; } } public function __construct($width = 10, $height = 10) { $this->width = $width; $this->height = $height; $this->createPatches(); } private function createPatches() { for ($i = 0; $i < $this->width; $i++) { $this->patches[$i] = []; for ($j = 0; $j < $this->height; $j++) { $this->patches[$i][$j] = new PatchModel($i, $j); } } } }

This is from app/Model/FarmModel.pre

For each cell I created a new PatchModel object. These were pretty simple to begin with, but they needed an element of randomness. A way to grow trees, weeds, flowers; at least to begin with:

public function start(int $width, int $height, array $patches) { if (!$this->started && random_int(0, 10) > 7) { $this->started = true; return true; } return false; }

This is from app/Model/PatchModel.pre

I thought I’d begin just by randomly growing a patch. This didn’t change the external state of the patch, but it did give me a way to test how they were started by the farm:

namespace App\Model; use Amp; use Amp\Coroutine; use Closure; class FarmModel { private $onGrowth { get { return $this->onGrowth; } } private $patches { get { return $this->patches; } } public function __construct(int $width = 10, int $height = 10, Closure $onGrowth) { $this->width = $width; $this->height = $height; $this->onGrowth = $onGrowth; } public async function createPatches() { $patches = []; for ($i = 0; $i < $this->width; $i++) { $this->patches[$i] = []; for ($j = 0; $j < $this->height; $j++) { $this->patches[$i][$j] = $patches[] = new PatchModel($i, $j); } } foreach ($patches as $patch) { $growth = $patch->start( $this->width, $this->height, $this->patches ); if ($growth) { $closure = $this->onGrowth; $result = $closure($patch); if ($result instanceof Coroutine) { yield $result; } } } } // ... }

This is from app/Model/FarmModel.pre

There was a lot going on here. For starters, I introduced an async function keyword using a macro. You see, Amp handles the yield keyword by resolving Promises. More to the point: when Amp sees the yield keyword, it assumes what is being yielded is a Coroutine (in most cases).

I could have made the createPatches function a normal function, and just returned a Coroutine from it, but that was such a common piece of code that I might as well have created a special macro for it. At the same time, I could replace code I had made in the previous part:

async function mix($path) { $manifest = yield Amp\File\get( .."/public/mix-manifest.json" ); $manifest = json_decode($manifest, true); if (isset($manifest[$path])) { return $manifest[$path]; } throw new Exception("{$path} not found"); }

This is from helpers.pre

Previously, I had to make a generator, and then wrap it in a new Coroutine :

use Amp\Coroutine; function mix($path) { $generator = () => { $manifest = yield Amp\File\get( .."/public/mix-manifest.json" ); $manifest = json_decode($manifest, true); if (isset($manifest[$path])) { return $manifest[$path]; } throw new Exception("{$path} not found"); }; return new Coroutine($generator()); }

I began the createPatches method as before, creating new PatchModel objects for each x and y in the grid. Then I started another loop, to call the start method on each patch. I would have done these in the same step, but I wanted my start method to be able to inspect the surrounding patches. That meant I would have to create all of them first, before working out which patches were around each other.

I also changed FarmModel to accept an onGrowth closure. The idea was that I could call that closure if a patch grew (even during the bootstrapping phase).

Each time a patch grew, I reset the $changes variable. This ensured the patches would keep growing until an entire pass of the farm yielded no changes. I also invoked the onGrowth closure. I wanted to allow onGrowth to be a normal closure, or even to return a Coroutine . That’s why I needed to make createPatches an async function.

Note: Admittedly, allowing onGrowth coroutines complicated things a bit, but I saw it as essential for allowing other async actions when a patch grew. Perhaps later I’d want to send a socket message, and I could only do that if yield worked inside onGrowth . I could only yield onGrowth if createPatches was an async function. And because createPatches was an async function, I would need to yield it inside GameSocket .

“It’s easy to get turned off by all the things that need learning when making one’s first async PHP application. Don’t give up too soon!”

The last bit of code I needed to write to check that this was all working was in GameSocket :

if ($body === "new-farm") { $patches = []; $farm = new FarmModel(10, 10, function (PatchModel $patch) use (&$patches) { array_push($patches, [ "x" => $patch->x, "y" => $patch->y, ]); } ); yield $farm->createPatches(); $payload = json_encode([ "farm" => [ "width" => $farm->width, "height" => $farm->height, ], "patches" => $patches, ]); yield $this->endpoint->send( $payload, $clientId ); $this->farms[$clientId] = $farm; }

This is from app/Socket/GameSocket.pre

This was only slightly more complex than the previous code I had. I needed to provide a third parameter to the FarmModel constructor, and yield $farm->createPatches() so that each could have a chance to randomize. After that, I just needed to pass a snapshot of the patches to the socket payload.

Random patches for each farm

“What if I start each patch as dry dirt? Then I could make some patches have weeds, and others have trees…”

I set about customizing the patches:

private $started = false; private $wet { get { return $this->wet ?: false; } }; private $type { get { return $this->type ?: "dirt"; } }; public function start(int $width, int $height, array $patches) { if ($this->started) { return false; } if (random_int(0, 100) < 90) { return false; } $this->started = true; $this->type = "weed"; return true; }

This is from app/Model/PatchModel.pre

I changed the order of logic around a bit, exiting early if the patch had already been started. I also reduced the chance of growth. If neither of these early exits happened, the patch type would be changed to weed.

I could then use this type as part of the socket message payload:

$farm = new FarmModel(10, 10, function (PatchModel $patch) use (&$patches) { array_push($patches, [ "x" => $patch->x, "y" => $patch->y, "wet" => $patch->wet, "type" => $patch->type, ]); } );

This is from app/Socket/GameSocket.pre

Rendering The Farm

I was time to show the farm, using the ReactJS workflow I had setup previously. I was already getting the width and height of the farm, so I could make every block dry dirt (unless it was supposed to grow a weed):

import React from "react" class Farm extends React.Component { constructor() { super() this.onMessage = this.onMessage.bind(this) this.state = { "farm": { "width": 0, "height": 0, }, "patches": [], }; } componentWillMount() { this.socket = new WebSocket( "ws://127.0.0.1:8080/ws" ) this.socket.addEventListener( "message", this.onMessage ) // DEBUG this.socket.addEventListener("open", () => { this.socket.send("new-farm") }) } onMessage(e) { let data = JSON.parse(e.data); if (data.farm) { this.setState({"farm": data.farm}) } if (data.patches) { this.setState({"patches": data.patches}) } } componentWillUnmount() { this.socket.removeEventListener(this.onMessage) this.socket = null } render() { let rows = [] let farm = this.state.farm let statePatches = this.state.patches for (let y = 0; y < farm.height; y++) { let patches = [] for (let x = 0; x < farm.width; x++) { let className = "patch" statePatches.forEach((patch) => { if (patch.x === x && patch.y === y) { className += " " + patch.type if (patch.wet) { className += " " + wet } } }) patches.push( <div className={className} key={x + "x" + y} /> ) } rows.push( <div className="row" key={y}> {patches} </div> ) } return ( <div className="farm">{rows}</div> ) } } export default Farm

This is from assets/js/app.jsx

I had forgotten to explain much of what the previous Farm component was doing. React components were a different way of thinking about how to build interfaces. They changed one’s thought process from “how do I interact with the DOM when I want to change something” to “what should the DOM look like with any given context”.

I was meant to think about the render method as only executing once, and that everything it produced would be dumped into the DOM. I could use methods like componentWillMount and componentWillUnmount as ways to hook into other data points (like Web Sockets). And as I received updates through the Web Socket, I could update the component’s state, so long as I had set the initial state in the constructor.

This resulted in an ugly, albeit functional set of divs. I set about adding some styling:

namespace App\Action; use Aerys\Request; use Aerys\Response; class HomeAction { public function __invoke(Request $request, Response $response) { $js = yield mix("/js/app.js"); $css = yield mix("/css/app.css"); $response->end(" <link rel='stylesheet' href='{$css}' /> <div class='app'></div> <script src='{$js}'></script> "); } }

This is from app/Action/HomeAction.pre

.row { width: 100%; height: 50px; .patch { width: 50px; height: 50px; display: inline-block; background-color: sandybrown; &.weed { background-color: green; } } }

This is from assets/scss/app.scss

The generated farms now had a bit of colour to them:

“You get a farm, you get a farm…”

Summary

This is by no means a complete game. It lacked vital things like player input and player characters. It wasn’t very multiplayer. But this session resulted in a deeper understanding of ReactJS components, Web Socket communication, and preprocessor macros.

I was looking forward to the next part, wherein I could start taking player input, and changing the farm. Perhaps I’d even start on the player login system.

Stay tuned!