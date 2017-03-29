How to Build a Cryptocurrency Auto-Trader Bot with PHP? 💰
By Joel Degan,
Joel walks us through the complex process of auto-trading cryptocurrency and turning profits over night with Laravel, APIs, Bitcoin, and various exchanges!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
By Scott Arciszewski,
Scott explains how we can have a secure, encrypted, and hack-proof database, but still use normal SELECT and search queries on it. Interesting stuff!
By Christopher Pitt,
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran uses Siege to benchmark and load-test a Symfony app, killing it in the process. He then uses cache to revive it and make it work under pressure!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio re-introduces you to Symfony Console - the command-line solution for all your PHP needs away from the browser. Let's build some terminal apps!
By Lasse Rafn,
Is it possible to use Laravel Mix - the "Webpack simplifier" - in non-Laravel projects? Let's find out! Join Lasse Rafn on this explanatory journey!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Claudio re-introduces a tool that most revolutionized the way we develop PHP apps: Composer, PHP's dependency manager. Still unfamiliar with it? Dive in!
By Danny van Kooten,
Danny explains why he moved from Laravel to a Go version of his app and explains which advantages a Golang rewrite of his web app brought him.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This time, we look at a package that lets us interactively add code to Laravel from the command line, an image drawing package, and much more.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explores PDS-Skeleton, a new idea in the PHP world aiming to standardize file and folder layouts of packages and apps. No more "where's that class?"!
By Oliver Sild,
Oliver talks about the most common simple hacks applied to small business websites, how a hack works, why, and whom they actually benefit. Stay safe!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Deji Akala,
We focus on Behat now to further extend Sylius in true TDD fashion. We write stories, we test against them, and then we develop features to make them pass!
By Deji Akala,
Deji extends the core of Sylius by adding some back end features via true TDD: writing PhpSpec tests first, seeing that they fail, and then making them pass
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte of Inviqa shares some functional programming insight with us by teaching us how to build Parser combinations with Phunkie! Hardcore!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris shares the anecdote of his past John-ness, describing, commenting, and deconstructing how privileged programmers are. Do you know Johns? Are you one?
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher continues building the Laravel Social Network project by fully implementing Stream functionality with follows, friending, and notifications.
By Christopher Vundi,
Ever wanted to add user following and real-time notifications to your Laravel apps? Now you can - easily: with Stream. Let's see how to bootstrap it!
By Younes Rafie,
After we published Francesco's Laravel Package development workflow a month ago, Younes chimes in with his own Laravel Package development approach!
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas shows us the difference between Pthreads 2 and 3 and explains the upgrade procedure - the changes are big and backwards-incompatible, but worth it.