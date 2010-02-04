How to Improve the Performance of Your WordPress Theme
By Craig Buckler,
Average page weight has reached 2.8Mb. WordPress, which powers a third of websites, is partly responsible. Craig shows how to boost your theme performance.
By Craig Buckler,
Average page weight has reached 2.8Mb. WordPress, which powers a third of websites, is partly responsible. Craig shows how to boost your theme performance.
By Tahir Taous,
In this tutorial, Tahir Taous explains how to create a child theme and modify the new SitePoint WordPress Base Theme.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess takes a closer look at how to get started with SitePoint Base Theme, walking you through the key features and benefits out-of-the-box.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess introduces SitePoint's minimal, clean, simple, lightweight, responsive and open source WordPress base theme.
By James George,
James George reviews the Extra magazine theme designed for bloggers and websites publishing a wide variety of articles and content types.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Joash Rajin,
Joash Rajin covers 8 of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks including premium, paid options and also free WordPress frameworks.
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos, SitePoint's resident Drupal expert, introduces the theming changes in the upcoming version 8 of the popular and powerful CMS
By James Steinbach,
WordPress sticky headers run into a problem when the admin bar is visible. In this article, James Steinbach shows us how to use CSS (and Sass) to fix this.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we'll take a look at how WordPress users and theme developers can design their WordPress themes for printing by using some basic CSS.
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
By Chris Burgess,
What is the best WordPress theme? There's more to a theme than just eye-candy. In this article we walk you through how to best choose a high quality theme.
By Charles Costa,
By following a few common sense precautions, you can reduce the chances of downloading a WordPress theme which can pose a threat to your website.
By Danny Englander,
Danny Englander explains some tricks he uses to fine tune his Drupal Themes - from pattern matching to argument break-ups
By James Steinbach,
This article is an introduction to custom WordPress theme development using the popular Underscores (_s) starter theme from Automattic.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Themosis is a new plugin for WordPress which enables MVC-powered plugin development for WP with rigid Laravel-like structure
By Kerry Butters,
How to build a WordPress theme from scratch, specifically what you need to learn before you even think about coding.
By Raena Jackson Armitage,
By Nick Jones,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor covers 13 of the best WordPress magazine themes currently available, with demonstrations of both paid and free themes.